×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Dream match officially teased for Universal Champion Brock Lesnar 

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
News
3.74K   //    15 Jul 2019, 21:09 IST

People have wanted Lesnar vs. Lashley for ages
People have wanted Lesnar vs. Lashley for ages

What's the story?

Even when he was in TNA, fans had been yearning for a match between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar, because of their similar wrestling and MMA backgrounds. Both men are intimidating beasts, at home in the octagon as well as a sports entertainment ring.

Shortly after Brock Lesnar cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to become the brand new Universal Champion, Bobby Lashley sent out a tweet teasing the dream match. WWE would retweet the same, fueling speculation about a clash between these two larger than life bulls.

In case you didn't know...

I'm guessing anyone who's reading this piece is familiar with everything that went down at WWE Extreme Rules 2019. The main event match saw Brock Lesnar cash in his Money in the Bank contract to become the brand new Universal Champion.

Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman also faced off in a furious Last Man Standing contest. This was a match that saw them battle all over the arena. There were ECW chants during the match because it had the signature Paul Heyman touch all over it.

The heart of the matter

Not everybody was happy when Brock Lesnar became the new Universal Champion. Twitter was flooded with negative comments about the title switch, and even in this sea of misery, one Tweet stood out of the pack.

Bobby Lashley sent out the following Tweet, which was subsequently retweeted by WWE. This is a clear indication that a dream match could be in the works, between these two larger-than-life individuals, after years of fans asking for the contest.

What's next?

I don't really know if this is the direction that WWE will be heading in. Various sources indicate a Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar rematch at SummerSlam. Maybe Lesnar vs. Lashley can happen down the line...

Tags:
WWE Raw Brock Lesnar Bobby Lashley
Advertisement
5 challengers for WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins after Brock Lesnar
RELATED STORY
WWE News: First feud for Universal Champion Seth Rollins teased by WWE
RELATED STORY
5 Dream matches for Brock Lesnar with current WWE Superstars
RELATED STORY
3 Things that could happen if Brock Lesnar wins the Universal Championship again
RELATED STORY
5 Funniest Brock Lesnar moments in WWE
RELATED STORY
Ranking all 11 of Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship matches
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Wrestlers who could retire Brock Lesnar
RELATED STORY
4 Times Brock Lesnar lost his cool
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Brock Lesnar breaks yet another big Championship record
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Brock Lesnar finally reveals when he will cash-in his contract on WWE RAW
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us