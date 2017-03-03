WWE News: Drew Galloway on the possibility of a WWE return

Drew Galloway is open to a WWE return.

by Mike Diaz News 03 Mar 2017, 05:43 IST

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion and former TNA Star Drew Galloway is now a free agent, and isn’t opposed to returning to the WWE if the offer is right.

What’s the story?

As we reported earlier, Drew Galloway made the decision to walk away from TNA Impact Wrestling after the expiration of his deal. Galloway got his big start with the WWE when he was just 21 years old and then signed with TNA soon after his departure from the company.

Now that his time with TNA is up, Galloway could potentially return to the WWE, and he’d be happy to do so if they came calling with the right price.

In case you didn’t know...

Galloway, along with a string of other names such as The Hardy Boys, Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis have all made the decision to quit Impact after recent major changes to the company’s infrastructure.

The heart of the matter

Galloway is currently happy working the indies and spending time with his family, but if the offer from the WWE to return is right, he’ll gladly return to the company for one more run (all transcribed quotes via The Sun):

"My wife and I live in Florida and got a house here last year," Galloway noted. "It's the first big thing I've ever owned and I can afford it because I've been wrestling all over the world for the last two years. Opportunities came because WWE built my name and I've made the most of it. Most people jump for joy when WWE come calling and rightly so. But it's the first time in a decade apart from the month after leaving WWE that I'm not under a major contract. I've worked my ass off and knocked it out the park as a free agent so it's my time now. It has to be the right offer and in the end, I'm not a young kid anymore. WWE was my dream at 21 but these days it's all business."

What’s next?

Galloway will most likely be working on the independent circuit in order to make some good cash and have a lighter work schedule. If he were to return to the WWE, he would be making big money, but his travel schedule would be ridiculously hectic once again.

Sportskeeda’s take

While it would be nice to see Galloway back in the WWE, working the indie circuit would be a lot easier on his family life while still making good money at the same time. He has made quite the name for himself during his time with TNA and will surely capitalise on it in the open market.