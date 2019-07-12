WWE News: Drew Gulak challenges unlikely Superstar to appear on 205 Live

Drew Gulak

What's the story?

WWE 205 Live star Drew Gulak is the new "face that runs the place" on the Tuesday night brand, and the current Cruiserweight Champion is set to defend his title against Tony Nese at WWE Extreme Rules this weekend.

During a recent interview with Sport Bible, Gulak discussed the growth of the 205 Live brand, and said he would love to see former WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar appear on the show.

In case you didn't know...

Drew Gulak is definitely looking for a real challenge on 205 Live, as he revealed during the Sport Bible interview that he doesn't feel the current 205 Live roster boasts talents worthy enough of challenging him for the Cruiserweight Title.

I look around the 205 Live roster and I don't see too many people who are worthy of a championship match right now," said Gulak. "You have a lot of skilled guys but I don't think their hearts are in the right place to challenge for a championship. And also I don't want to look past Tony Nese, he's my next opponent and really he's who I've been focusing on.

Despite the above, Gulak will face Tony Nese this Sunday night in a WWE Stomping Grounds Title rematch.

The heart of the matter

One name that Drew Gulak would like to see on WWE 205 Live is The Beast, Brock Lesnar. Gulak challenged the former WWE Universal Champion to cut his weight down to 205 pounds, and compete on the Cruiserweight show alongside talents like Gulak and Nese.

I'd like to see Brock Lesnar cut a load of weight and join 205 Live because I think it would be cool to see," challenged Gulak. "Then we could really see what he's made of.

What's next?

It's an extremely long shot that Brock Lesnar would ever consider competing on WWE 205 Live. Not necessarily that The Beast wouldn't face a name such as Drew Gulak, but it's doubtful WWE officials would ever support Lesnar losing the amount of weight needed to compete on a show which feature's WWE lightweights.

Additionally, Paul Heyman has made it very clear that Brock Lesnar is a main event "prize fighter" in WWE, making it highly unlikely WWE would book The Beast against a lower draw such as Drew Gulak.

Would you like to see Brock Lesnar compete on WWE 205 Live? Let us know in the comment section!