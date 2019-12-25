WWE News: Drew Gulak mocks R-Truth and 24/7 title

The 24/7 title was introduced by WWE on Monday Night RAW after Money in the Bank, and it has produced some hilarious moments. The title can be defended at any time, anywhere and has entertained the fans at every single show.

From R-Truth winning it from Drake Maverick at his wedding to Mike Kanellis pinning his wife Maria Kanellis during her OBGYN visit, we have seen it all!

On RAW last night, things were no different as R-Truth was pinned by Akira Tozawa who gained the title. The sequence of events saw the former United States champion searching for Tozawa, who was pinned by a man dressed as Santa Claus.

Truth managed to pin Santa and regain the title, thus becoming a 25-time champion! The move, however, did not go down well with Drew Gulak who mocked him on Twitter.

“Congratulations on your title victory, @RonKillings. Your win brings legitimacy and credibility to the 24/7 Championship! #RAWChristmas.”

Congratulations on your title victory, @RonKillings. Your win brings legitimacy and credibility to the 24/7 Championship! #RAWChristmas https://t.co/IlKwpqxstF — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) December 24, 2019

Drew Gulak has not been involved in the 24/7 title scene yet, and that might be the reason behind this tweet. Apart from that, I really cannot think of a reason, as Truth has been doing a fantastic job in keeping the title relevant with his antics.