Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler's opponent for the Tag-Team Championship announced

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose as new Tag-Team Champion?

What's the story?

RAW has become all about Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman that WWE seems to have forgotten about other titles in the picture. With the go-home episode of RAW concluded, WWE hardly put any shine on what to expect from other titles of the red brand. But according to Wikipedia page for Hell in a Cell 2018, a match between Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose against Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler is being set-up for the Tag-Team Championship.

In case you didn't know

Seth Rollins is the Intercontinental Champion and it hardly makes any sense for WWE to put all the belts in the hands of The Shield and Braun Strowman's new found alliance. If Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose do end up winning the Tag-Team Championship, Seth Rollins might just become the rare Intercontinental plus Tag-Team Champion.

It doesn't make any sense because it makes The Revival out of Tag-Team picture in a very abrupt manner. The Revival should have been booked nicely considering their success in NXT, but looking at the current scenario and where The Shield is heading with their war against the entire RAW roster, it looks unlikely that WWE will make The Shield lose this match.

The heart of the matter

The Shield has gone all-out on the entire RAW roster to boost their three main superstars. Dean Ambrose's return did not come as expected. While everybody was hoping for a heel turn from the Lunatic Fringe, the current scenario looks like The Shield is likely to stay for some time now.

After gifting the Tag-Team Championship to Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre in a very easy fashion, and pitting Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins for the Tag Team Championship puts the entire Division in a very bad picture. While the match might be great, the idea of throwing the Tag-Team Championship simply in the hands of a couple few makes no sense.

What's next?

If Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose end up winning the Tag-Team Title, Seth Rollins will hold both the unchallenged Intercontinental Title and Tag-Team Title.