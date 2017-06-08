WWE News: Drew McIntyre discusses Jinder Mahal’s title win

They're still a three man band at heart.

McIntyre is back in business

What’s the story?

NXT superstar Drew McIntyre has discussed his reaction towards fellow 3MB alumni Jinder Mahal winning the WWE Championship, in an interview with The Mirror.

McIntyre, who made his return to WWE television at Takeover: Orlando, was speaking during NXT’s ongoing tour of the United Kingdom.

In case you didn’t know...

McIntyre and Mahal have been friends for a long time now, with Jinder himself referencing his friendship with Drew during a recent appearance on Chris Jericho’s podcast.

The two men were thrust into the spotlight together a few years back with the 3MB gimmick, however, they were simultaneously released back in the summer of 2014.

The heart of the matter

McIntyre made the following comments when talking about Jinder’s triumph.

“I made the loudest noise in the world backstage when he won that title! I think I almost punched the roof I jumped and punched the air so much. Just to watch his turnaround is the biggest thing for me.”

McIntyre also revealed that Jinder was going to give up on wrestling and move away from the wrestling business when he was released by the WWE. But The Modern Day Maharaja got back in shape and took positive steps to change his life around and get back to wrestling.

He also said that he is proud of his former team-mate and what he has achieved.

What’s next?

Mahal is currently preparing to face Randy Orton at Money in the Bank, meanwhile, McIntyre continues to build momentum upon his return to the company. The Scot is tipped to challenge Bobby Roode for the NXT Championship at Takeover: Brooklyn III, however, we’ll have to wait and see if that materialises.

Author’s take

It’s great to see that the former 3MB members are still friends to this day, having built a mutual bond in their previous stint in WWE. It remains to be seen whether or not Drew will find the same kind of success, but either way, knowing that they’ve managed to rebound from such poor placement on the card is incredibly reassuring.

For a moment – just imagine a world where all three members of 3MB, including the forgotten Heath Slater, hold world/upper mid-card gold at some point in the next twelve months. Magical!