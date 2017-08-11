WWE News: Drew McIntyre speaks on his reaction when Jinder Mahal won the WWE Championship

McIntyre gives his thoughts on the first 3MB member to win the WWE Title.

Drew McIntyre is back and better than ever.

What's the story?

NXT Superstar Drew McIntyre recently sat down with Sean Waltman for the latest edition of the X-Pac 12360 podcast. During the podcast, McIntyre said that he rushed to the Gorilla Position and played the 3-MB air guitar as soon as Jinder Mahal won the WWE Championship and headed backstage.

In case you didn't know....

In late 2012, Jinder Mahal and Drew McIntyre interrupted a match between Brodus Clay and Heath Slater. They immediately turned their attention towards Brodus Clay and began attacking the Funkasaurus. It was at that moment that Slater aligned with Jinder Mahal and Drew McIntyre, forming the Three Man Band, which was later shortened to 3MB.

The heart of the matter

As noted earlier, Drew McIntyre was the latest guest on Sean Waltman's X-Pac 12360 podcast. During the interview, plenty of topics were discussed, including the topic of the current title landscape in the WWE.

When asked about his initial reaction to Mahal winning the WWE Championship, Drew McIntyre insinuated that he was jubilant. He said:

"I was there that night in Chicago. The pre-show for NXT the night before and I stayed for the pay-per-view the next day. I didn't want to know the results, and I told both of them(Randy Orton and Jinder Mahal) don't tell me, I'll just watch from the crowd.

And when he won, most of the NXT roster were headed to the bus, and I sprinted off like the Ultimate Warrior, straight to gorilla. I was right there waiting for him and busting a 3MB air guitar."

What's next?

We are just days away from this years Summerslam pay-per-view event in Brooklyn and as for Jinder Mahal, he is in for what may be his biggest test to date when he defends his title against Shinsuke Nakamura in what is sure to be a barn-burner.

As far as Drew McIntyre is concerned, he will be busy that weekend as well. The night before Summerslam takes place, the Superstars of NXT invade the Barclays Center for NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III. During the main event for the show, Drew McIntyre will challenge Bobby Roode for the NXT Championship.

Authors take

I was really glad to see Drew McIntyre return to the WWE. I always felt that he was highly underrated and never really allowed the opportunity to showcase his true potential. With that said, it appears he is being taken much more seriously this time around, or at least I hope he is. That guy can be a big time star on the main roster very soon.

