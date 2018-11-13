WWE News: Dusty Rhodes' last ever tweet proves his genius over three years later

Dusty Rhodes saw Becky Lynch's potential.

What's the story?

There's no doubt that Becky Lynch has become one of, if not THE hottest Superstar in WWE right now. The WWE SmackDown Champion is breaking new ground as a heel, calling herself The Man and can't help but get cheered by the WWE Universe, even going up against the hugely popular RAW Women's Champion in Ronda Rousey.

But one man saw it all many moons ago, the godfather of NXT - the late Dusty Rhodes, with his premonition from over three years ago coming to light in an incredible and very timely manner.

In case you didn't know...

On June 10th, 2015, paramedics responded to Dusty Rhodes' home in Orlando, Florida, after they received a call to say that Rhodes had fallen. The legendary WWE star was rushed to a nearby hospital but passed away the very next day. Before his death and ever since, an endless number of WWE Superstars who have passed through NXT have all praised Dusty Rhodes for the incredible influence he had on their career and character.

Tributes were paid on NXT to Rhodes

One of those paying tribute to Rhodes on NXT was Becky Lynch, seen above in the ten-bell salute to The American Dream on NXT television. In the past year, though, Lynch has risen to the top and become one of WWE's most popular stars - receiving arguably the pop of the night last night when she ambushed Ronda Rousey and confronted the entire RAW Women's Survivor Series team.

The heart of the matter

Well, in probably the most poignant story of today, Dusty Rhodes' last ever tweet has been doing the rounds, with The American Dream's premonition coming to fruition almost three and a half years later.

Rhodes passed away on June 11th, 2015 after a fall at his home the previous day, but his Twitter account remains active, with Rhodes' final tweet from four days before his passing sat at the top of the page.

After Becky Lynch's groundbreaking performance on RAW this week and the fact that she's risen to the top, The American Dream's final tweet is hauntingly brilliant, and only enforces his genius that so many WWE Superstars have spoken about.

Lynch , @NXT Star Time she be great , top 5 of last 5 years ! Max #1 — Dusty Rhodes (@WWEDustyRhodes) June 7, 2015

What's next?

Well, people may die but legends never do - and there's no doubt that Dusty Rhodes' legacy lives on through a number of WWE Superstars that had the incredible opportunity to sit under The American Dream's learning tree while he was still with us.

Becky Lynch takes on Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series this Sunday in a Champion vs Champion Match, in her toughest ever challenge - but there's no doubt The Man is at the very top of her game right now. Win or lose, that doesn't look like changing.

What do you think about Dusty Rhodes' final tweet about Becky Lynch? Let us know in the comments.