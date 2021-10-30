"I thought it was boring" - Former WWE manager lambasts King Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston segment (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell is not amused by King Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston.

Since Woods won the King in the Ring tournament, the two stars have been featured on WWE SmackDown with a new royal gimmick. On Friday night, King Woods officially knighted Kingston in this storyline's latest development.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell and Sid Pullar III reviewed this week's episode of SmackDown. In one highlight, they analyzed Kingston's segment with Woods.

Mantell mentioned that he liked the duo better when they were using the typical New Day gimmick. He argued that, because Woods previously told fans that he would knight Kingston, this ceremony wasn't compelling for the audience.

"Well, I thought it was boring, to be honest," said Mantell. "I think they were over more as New Day. This is not hurting them. But to me, if I didn't have to watch the show when that came on, I'd have went somewhere else."

"They did what they were supposed to do, but to me as a fan, I didn't find it interesting at all," Mantell continued. "Because they've always said what they're going to do. He said he's going to knight Kofi as the right hand or whatever. So if they already tell you, why would you hang around and watch it?"

You can watch the full video here:

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston defeated The Usos on SmackDown

After Woods knighted Kingston, the duo took on The Usos, the reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions, in the main event on Friday. These two teams have feuded at various points over the years, so this bout featured plenty of bad blood.

As the match drew towards a close, The Usos took control tried to pin Kingston. But they didn't realize that Xavier Woods was the legal man, so the king caught Jimmy by surprise and rolled him up for the victory.

With this non-title win over the champions, Kingston and King Xavier Woods might be in line for a shot for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. For now, fans will have to wait and see what happens next.

Do you enjoy Xavier Woods' new character? Sound off below.

