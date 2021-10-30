"That's preposterous" - Former booker criticizes WWE for fining Brock Lesnar one million dollars (Exclusive)

Following the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, former booker Dutch Mantell voiced his criticism towards Brock Lesnar's fine. He claimed the amount was too excessive to be true.

Adam Pearce and WWE fined Brock Lesnar a million dollars for attacking the former last week. The Beast Incarnate showed no mercy during his assault on Pearce, delivering two consecutive F-5s to the WWE Official. The fine came on top of the suspension announced last week.

In the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell sat down with Sid Pullar III to review the latest episodes of AEW Rampage and WWE SmackDown. Here's what Mantell had to say regarding the one million dollar fine:

"Nobody believes he fined him one million dollars. Don't you think that's excessive? Why not 50,000 dollars? People would have bought that maybe. 50,000 or no more than a 100 [thousand], but he fined him 1 million dollars. This whole show was- that was preposterous and I've never used that word before but it was just crazy he was fined one million dollars. I'm thinking 'Come on guys. Please, at least stay in the realm of believability. Just a little bit. I'm begging you'. Do you think they ran the show by Vince?," said Dutch Mantell.

You can check out Mantell's thoughts on multiple topics, including Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and Mustafa Ali, in the video below:

When will Brock Lesnar return to WWE?

As we learned last week, Brock Lesnar has been suspended indefinitely from WWE. This means that he will be on a hiatus before he returns to the promotion. However, with the way things concluded between Reigns and Lesnar at Crown Jewel, the Beast Incarnate may be back sooner than we expect.

A possible return date for Brock Lesnar could be the Royal Rumble. With matters still unfinished between him and Reigns, the former World Champion winning the Rumble could be an efficient way of setting up another WrestleMania clash between the two.

Do you think Brock Lesnar will return at the Royal Rumble, or will he come after Reigns sooner? Will the rivalry between the two even continue? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

