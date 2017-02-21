WWE News: DX members reunite backstage on Raw

And they have just two words for you!

by Riju Dasgupta News 21 Feb 2017, 17:52 IST

The fourth member, Billy Gunn was nowhere to be seen!

What's the story?

This week, Raw came to us live from Los Angeles, California. Sean Waltman, better known to wrestling fans as X-Pac was on site, and he managed to catch up with some of his old comrades.

More specifically, Triple H and Road Dogg from the highly popular stable known as DX. Sean Waltman posted the picture on his Twitter handle, and even though Billy Gunn wasn’t in it, fans were elated at the reunion of the legends.

In case you didn’t know...

D-Generation X was and still is one of the most popular stables in WWE history, having existed in various incarnations over the years. While the first version of DX featured Shawn Michaels, Chyna, Triple H and Rick Rude, after Wrestlemania 14, Triple H assumed leadership.

He recruited The New Age Outlaws (Road Dogg and Billy Gunn) as well as Syxx from the rival promotion WCW, who was rebranded as X-Pac for WWE. With their brash attitude and their obscene gestures, they were the personification of the Attitude Era and ultimately, helped WWE beat WCW in the Monday Night Wars.

The heart of the matter

X-Pac is in the news again because he now hosts a podcast where he invites guests from the past. Him reuniting with Triple H, who is the Executive Vice President for Talent, Creative and Live Events for WWE, as well as Road Dogg, who is one of the top creative minds in WWE was a feel good moment for many old-school fans.

The last time they had united on-screen was for the Sting vs. Triple H match at Wrestlemania 31.

What’s next?

It is highly unlikely that this picture has long-term consequences. While it is certain that the stable is certainly Hall-of-Fame bound someday, this will probably not be the year when they go in.

Both Brian James aka Road Dogg, and Paul Levesque aka Triple H have important jobs within the WWE and are likely to continue with the same. X-Pac’s podcasts have been the talk of the wrestling world, and he's certainly going to keep the brand going.

Sportskeeda’s take

With the exception of Triple H, each of the members of DX has battled demons in the recent past. It’s great to see them back on track and finally doing well in their lives.

