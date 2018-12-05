WWE News: Dynamite Kid Passes Away at Age 60

Andrew Pollard FOLLOW ANALYST News 777 // 05 Dec 2018, 16:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Tom Billington has passed away at the age of 60

What's the story?

In some tragic news, Tom Billington, aka the Dynamite Kid, has passed away at 60 years of age.

This sad news has now been confirmed by several sources, with Billington passing away on December 5th, 2018 - which was also his 60th birthday.

In case you didn't know...

The Dynamite Kid is a legend of the wrestling business, with his in-ring work serving as an inspiration and influence for so many of today’s superstars.

Debuting in 1975, Billington went on to become a pioneer of the wrestling industry, with his innovation and crisp, physical ring style marking him out as a truly special talent.

Throughout a 20+ year career, Dynamite Kid achieved success all across the globe, most notably in the then-WWF as one half of the British Bulldogs tag team, in Stampede Wrestling as he battled the likes of Bret Hart, and in Japan where his matches with Tiger Mask are viewed as some of the greatest pro wrestling bouts ever seen.

The heart of the matter

In more recent years, Tom Billington has suffered from plentiful health issues that have been largely blamed on his tough and physical in-ring career. Back and leg issues – including paralysis in his left leg – had led to Billington being wheelchair-bound for several years.

After rumblings of Dynamite Kid’s passing appeared on social media, several prominent wrestling personalities moved to confirm this most tragic of news:

It's with great sadness I have to inform you all that THE "DYNAMITE KID" TOMMY BILLINGTON ON HIS BIRTHDAY HAS PASSED AWAY.. A TRUE BRITISH AMBASSADOR FOR WRESTLING WORLDWIDE RIP "KID' CONDOLENCES TO MARK & HIS FAMILY MARTY JONES pic.twitter.com/TRYbBTpTgf — Marty Jones (@martyleglockno1) December 5, 2018

I heard news that Tommy Billington also know as the Dynamite Kid has passed away.



Thank you for all the work you’ve done for our country and inspiring so many wrestlers to take a chance on themselves.



RIP Dynamite Kid. pic.twitter.com/yzQ74Swhhz — ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) December 5, 2018

Advertisement

It deeply saddens me to announce the passing of Tom Billington the “Dynamite Kid.” 😭😢🙏I was really happy and glad I got to see Dynamite one last time last June in the UK. 🇬🇧 ❤️🙏. Dynamite was certainly an inspiration to myself and many others and really revolutionized pic.twitter.com/req7CWTdxm — Davey Boy Smith Jr. (@DBSmithjr) December 5, 2018

What's next?

Despite having had his own personal demons throughout the years, the Dynamite Kid is undoubtedly one of the wrestling industry’s true greats. Expect his career and in-ring achievements to be rightly celebrated by many.

It’s just a true shame that Vince McMahon and the WWE have held off inducting Dynamite into their Hall of Fame, for his career is undisputedly deserving of such acclaim.

For now, we thank Tom Billington for the matches, for his influence, and for his legacy. Rest in peace, sir.

The tag team division on RAW is currently stale and needs some refreshing, and although Breezango haven't won any titles on the main roster, their introduction could something new to the mix, which is sorely needed.

Advertisement