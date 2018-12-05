×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Dynamite Kid Passes Away at Age 60

Andrew Pollard
ANALYST
News
777   //    05 Dec 2018, 16:50 IST

Tom Billington has passed away at the age of 60
Tom Billington has passed away at the age of 60

What's the story?

In some tragic news, Tom Billington, aka the Dynamite Kid, has passed away at 60 years of age.

This sad news has now been confirmed by several sources, with Billington passing away on December 5th, 2018 - which was also his 60th birthday.

In case you didn't know...

The Dynamite Kid is a legend of the wrestling business, with his in-ring work serving as an inspiration and influence for so many of today’s superstars.

Debuting in 1975, Billington went on to become a pioneer of the wrestling industry, with his innovation and crisp, physical ring style marking him out as a truly special talent.

Throughout a 20+ year career, Dynamite Kid achieved success all across the globe, most notably in the then-WWF as one half of the British Bulldogs tag team, in Stampede Wrestling as he battled the likes of Bret Hart, and in Japan where his matches with Tiger Mask are viewed as some of the greatest pro wrestling bouts ever seen.

The heart of the matter

In more recent years, Tom Billington has suffered from plentiful health issues that have been largely blamed on his tough and physical in-ring career. Back and leg issues – including paralysis in his left leg – had led to Billington being wheelchair-bound for several years.

After rumblings of Dynamite Kid’s passing appeared on social media, several prominent wrestling personalities moved to confirm this most tragic of news:

Advertisement

What's next?

Despite having had his own personal demons throughout the years, the Dynamite Kid is undoubtedly one of the wrestling industry’s true greats. Expect his career and in-ring achievements to be rightly celebrated by many.

It’s just a true shame that Vince McMahon and the WWE have held off inducting Dynamite into their Hall of Fame, for his career is undisputedly deserving of such acclaim.

For now, we thank Tom Billington for the matches, for his influence, and for his legacy. Rest in peace, sir.

The tag team division on RAW is currently stale and needs some refreshing, and although Breezango haven't won any titles on the main roster, their introduction could something new to the mix, which is sorely needed.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Vince McMahon Dynamite Kid
Andrew Pollard
ANALYST
A longtime football and wrestling fan who's managed to somehow make a career out of writing and talking about such things, Andrew likes to think of himself as an entertaining, informative, and occasionally humourous writer and radio personality - although you may completely disagree with that. When not writing or talking about the beautiful game and the squared circle, this Welshman can usually be found watching the not-so-mighty Wrexham AFC, scanning sports channels for any sort of football whatsoever, or re-watching classic Bret Hart matches of yesteryear. Elsewhere, Andrew is known as the Online Editor/Lead Writer of Starburst Magazine, a contributor for outlets such as TheRichest, WhatCulture, and TheQuiz.com, a radio presenter for CalonFM, and a panel host for Wales Comic Con. Feel free to get in touch with any queries, comments, or criticism on the usual social media channels. Just try to be nice :)
Former WCW and Olympic wrestler passes away at 62
RELATED STORY
5 Wrestlers who passed away at a young age
RELATED STORY
In Memoriam: Wrestlers who passed away in 2018
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstar pranks that didn't go down too well with...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Wrestlers Who Are Related to Each Other in Real-life
RELATED STORY
Vince McMahon: The Unheard Story before the WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Former NWA / WCW Tag Champion "Dirty" Dick...
RELATED STORY
 4 interesting things about Drew McIntyre
RELATED STORY
5 Great WWE Stars Who Never Won The WWE Championship
RELATED STORY
5 WWE legends who have never been in the Royal Rumble
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us