WWE News: Early betting odds for Extreme Rules have been revealed

These odds were unexpected.

Extreme Rules looks set to be quite a dull affair

What's the story?

Extreme Rules is still more than three weeks away and with only three matches made official for the event, Sky Bet have already released the early betting odds for the show.

In case you didn't know...

Extreme Rules is billed as the one night a year that WWE "goes extreme" but interestingly none of the three matches that have already been announced for the show have been given a stipulation.

So far there are only three matches that have been made official which is the Raw Women's Championship match between Alexa Bliss and former Champion Nia Jax, the WWE Championship match between AJ Styles and Rusev and the multi-man match that will crown a new number one contender to Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship.

The heart of the matter

Despite the lack of matches on the card, Sky Bet have still shared the following odds for the show and it seems that the WWE Universe could be disappointed since no titles are expected to change hands and Roman Reigns is the favorite for the multi-man match.

According to the odds, Seth Rollins is the closest candidate to win the match with Bobby Lashley third with 9/2, Braun Strowman next on the list at 14/1 followed by Baron Corbin 16/1, Drew McIntyre 20/1 and Finn Balor 20/1. Kevin Owens, Bobby Roode, Elias, and Jinder Mahal are all outside bets, but right now there are only two men who are officially in that match, which means many of these names won't even be part of it.

Alexa Bliss is the 2/7 favorite over her former friend Nia Jax, whilst AJ Styles is the 1/2 favorite to retain his Championship against shock opponent Rusev.

What's next?

Extreme Rules takes place on July 15th live from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania which means WWE still has a few weeks to continue to build on the three matches that have already been announced.

Are you surprised by any of these betting odds? Sound off in the comments section below...