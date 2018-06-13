Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Early bettings odds for MITB suggest multiple title changes?

Could we see a cash-in at MITB itself?

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News 13 Jun 2018, 19:26 IST
What's the story?

The betting odds for WWE Money In The Bank are out and if they are anything to go by, we could see multiple title changes this Sunday.

In case you didn't know...

We have title matches taking place this Sunday and 10 matches in total. Two WWE Superstars will leave with the MITB briefcase guaranteeing a title shot of their choice.

The heart of the matter

The betting odds for MITb suggest two title matches - RAW Women's Championship and SmackDown Women's Championship. As for the WWE Championship, odds are equal and could go either way.

As for the MITB ladder matches, Natalya and The Miz are the favourites. Notice that Ronda Rousey is also slated to win her title match, which means that if Natalya does win the MITB contract, she could cash-in as soon as Money In The Bank itself.

WWE Championship – Last Man Standing Match: AJ Styles (c) -120 vs Shinsuke Nakamura -120 

Men’s Money In The Bank: The Miz +140 Braun Strowman +300 Samoa Joe +470 Kevin Owens +725 Finn Balor +725 Rusev +725 Bobby Roode +2500 

Women’s Money In The Bank: Natalya +160 Alexa Bliss +400 Charlotte Flair +405 Sasha Banks +500 Becky Lynch +900 Lana +1100 Ember Moon +1100 Naomi +3000

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax (c) +400 vs Ronda Rousey -600 

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Carmella (c) +160 vs Asuka -210 

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) -675 vs Elias +425

Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Bludgeon Brothers(c) -750 vs Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson +450 

Roman Reigns -1350 vs Jinder Mahal +650 

Bobby Lashley -590 vs Sami Zayn +390 

Daniel Bryan -150 vs Big Cass +110 

What's next?

WWE Money In The Bank takes place this Sunday from Chicago, Illinois.

WWE Money in the Bank Roman Reigns Braun Strowman
