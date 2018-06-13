WWE News: Early bettings odds for MITB suggest multiple title changes?

Could we see a cash-in at MITB itself?

The betting odds for WWE Money In The Bank are out and if they are anything to go by, we could see multiple title changes this Sunday.

We have title matches taking place this Sunday and 10 matches in total. Two WWE Superstars will leave with the MITB briefcase guaranteeing a title shot of their choice.

The betting odds for MITb suggest two title matches - RAW Women's Championship and SmackDown Women's Championship. As for the WWE Championship, odds are equal and could go either way.

As for the MITB ladder matches, Natalya and The Miz are the favourites. Notice that Ronda Rousey is also slated to win her title match, which means that if Natalya does win the MITB contract, she could cash-in as soon as Money In The Bank itself.

WWE Championship – Last Man Standing Match: AJ Styles (c) -120 vs Shinsuke Nakamura -120

Men’s Money In The Bank: The Miz +140 Braun Strowman +300 Samoa Joe +470 Kevin Owens +725 Finn Balor +725 Rusev +725 Bobby Roode +2500

Women’s Money In The Bank: Natalya +160 Alexa Bliss +400 Charlotte Flair +405 Sasha Banks +500 Becky Lynch +900 Lana +1100 Ember Moon +1100 Naomi +3000

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax (c) +400 vs Ronda Rousey -600

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Carmella (c) +160 vs Asuka -210

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) -675 vs Elias +425

Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Bludgeon Brothers(c) -750 vs Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson +450

Roman Reigns -1350 vs Jinder Mahal +650

Bobby Lashley -590 vs Sami Zayn +390

Daniel Bryan -150 vs Big Cass +110

WWE Money In The Bank takes place this Sunday from Chicago, Illinois.

