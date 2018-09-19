Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: Early favourite for 2019 women's Royal Rumble revealed

Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
News
726   //    19 Sep 2018, 23:14 IST

Who are the early favourites for next year's women's royal rumble match?
Who are the early favourites for next year's women's Royal Rumble match?

What's the story?

British bookmakers, Skybet have released odds for the second ever all-female Royal Rumble, and former SmackDown Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair, is the early favourite.

In case you didn't know...

Earlier this year, the WWE held their first ever all-female Royal Rumble match, which was won by SmackDown superstar, Asuka.

The match was considered a roaring success, and was seen as a celebration of all things women wrestling, and while the WWE has yet to confirm that it will become an annual fixture at the event, it seems highly unlikely that it won't be making an appearance next year.

Following on from the success of the first ever all-female rumble match, rumours have been doing the rounds that the WWE will give fans the first ever all-female main-event at next year's WrestleMania.

The current rumour is that Ronda Rousey will go one on one with Charlotte Flair in the main-event of WrestleMania 35, though it remains to be seen whether a title will be on the line or not, especially considering the fact they are both on different brands at the moment.

The heart of the matter

Charlotte is rumoured to face Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35
Charlotte is rumoured to face Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35

Skybet has released odds for next year's women's Royal Rumble match, and Charlotte Flair is the current favourite to win the match, with her odds currently standind at evens (1/1).

Interestingly, her rumoured WrestleMania opponent, Ronda Rousey is currently the second favourite to win the event, with her odds currently being 2/1.

Outside of the two favourites, there are very few interesting names on the odds list at the moment. It is interesting to note, however, that this year's winner, Asuka, is well out of contention, sitting at 20/1 with the likes of Nikki Bella and Nia Jax.

What's next?

The 2019 edition of the Royal Rumble will take place on January 27th in Phoenix, Arizona.

The winners of the two Royal Rumble matches will go on to compete for their respective titles at WrestleMania 35 on April 7th.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Royal Rumble Ronda Rousey Charlotte
Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Full time traveller and teacher. Loves talking all things wrestling including NJPW, ROH and WWE. Also a contributor to, DailyDDT and Flickering Myth. You can contact me on Twitter- @liamhoofe
3 Early predictions to win men's WWE Royal Rumble 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Interesting name has become the favorite to win...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE's huge plans for Royal Rumble 2019
RELATED STORY
4 WWE Legends Who Should Be Surprise Entrants In 2019...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE could be planning a huge surprise at...
RELATED STORY
5 Matches WWE must build up for WrestleMania 34 from...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Ronda Rousey debuts at Royal Rumble, signs...
RELATED STORY
WWF 1997 Royal Rumble Review
RELATED STORY
5 surprise Royal Rumble entrants we would love to see
RELATED STORY
Royal Rumble flashback: 5 things that happened at the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us