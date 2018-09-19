WWE News: Early favourite for 2019 women's Royal Rumble revealed

Who are the early favourites for next year's women's Royal Rumble match?

British bookmakers, Skybet have released odds for the second ever all-female Royal Rumble, and former SmackDown Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair, is the early favourite.

Earlier this year, the WWE held their first ever all-female Royal Rumble match, which was won by SmackDown superstar, Asuka.

The match was considered a roaring success, and was seen as a celebration of all things women wrestling, and while the WWE has yet to confirm that it will become an annual fixture at the event, it seems highly unlikely that it won't be making an appearance next year.

Following on from the success of the first ever all-female rumble match, rumours have been doing the rounds that the WWE will give fans the first ever all-female main-event at next year's WrestleMania.

The current rumour is that Ronda Rousey will go one on one with Charlotte Flair in the main-event of WrestleMania 35, though it remains to be seen whether a title will be on the line or not, especially considering the fact they are both on different brands at the moment.

Charlotte is rumoured to face Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35

Skybet has released odds for next year's women's Royal Rumble match, and Charlotte Flair is the current favourite to win the match, with her odds currently standind at evens (1/1).

Interestingly, her rumoured WrestleMania opponent, Ronda Rousey is currently the second favourite to win the event, with her odds currently being 2/1.

Outside of the two favourites, there are very few interesting names on the odds list at the moment. It is interesting to note, however, that this year's winner, Asuka, is well out of contention, sitting at 20/1 with the likes of Nikki Bella and Nia Jax.

The 2019 edition of the Royal Rumble will take place on January 27th in Phoenix, Arizona.

The winners of the two Royal Rumble matches will go on to compete for their respective titles at WrestleMania 35 on April 7th.