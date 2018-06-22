WWE News: EC3 opens up about his WWE release back in 2013

EC3 didn't react well to his first WWE release.

EC3 was released from WWE back in 2013

EC3 is currently calling himself "The top one per cent" on NXT TV, but many fans don't realize that this is actually his second stint in WWE after he was originally released back in 2013.

Despite not being on the card at Money in the Bank, EC3 is one of the rising stars on the developmental brand and came to NXT after he made a name for himself at Impact Wrestling.

EC3 was once forced to wrestle on the independent circuit and rebuild his entire career after his release from WWE more than five years ago, but like many other stars who have been able to return to the company in recent years, he was able to push himself forward and still cling to the career he had chosen for himself.

The former Impact Wrestling star recently appeared as a guest on the Edge and Christian podcast of Awesomeness, where he was able to open up about his feelings after he was released from WWE. (Transcript via WrestlingInc)

"As much as that sucked at the time, it was the best thing that could happen to me for a numerous amount of reasons and, like, what a better time, what a better opportunity than now?

I don't believe in, 'ah, everything happens for a reason'. I believe in that in a sense, but the way that everything panned out, played out, worked out, damn, I couldn't be happier or more excited about what's to come and where it's going."

Obviously, his career has now come full circle since he was able to return to the company earlier this year, but he was forced to overcome a lot of hard times on the Independent Circuit before he pushed for a place in Impact Wrestling.

"The toughest call, it wasn't tough for me, just knowing the industry and knowing how things were lining up, and I can complain and b---h about people in the past or whatever, but at the same time, I could see it from every perspective.

But, like, calling my dad to tell him, calling my girlfriend at the time to tell her, like, that was the hardest part. The second hardest part was the building I got fired in when I got the call was a gym, and then, the very first independent show I did post-firing, in front of 73 people for $50, was in the same building, ironically."

Carter also admitted that his attitude was perhaps the reason that he was released in the first place because there was a sense of complacency but he has since been able to change this around.

EC3 is expected to be part of NXT Takeover: Brooklyn in August, which means that he will open up a new feud as part of the upcoming episodes of NXT.

Do you think EC3 should have been released back in 2013, was he right to return to the company? Have your say in the comments section below...