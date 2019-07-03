WWE News: ECW legend reveals what would have made the Strowman-Lashley segment even better

How could this have been better?! Taz has told all

What's the story?

After Monday Night RAW's explosive opening segment, the WWE Universe was whipped into a frenzy, with the segment drawing critical acclaim from almost all corners.

One ECW legend, though, praised the segment and Paul Heyman - but gave his own two cents on how it could have been better - as Taz opened up about his former employer Paul Heyman's first night in his new role on RAW.

In case you didn't know...

It was announced last week that Paul Heyman had been hired as the new Executive Director of WWE Raw, with Eric Bischoff taking the creative reigns on the blue brand. While there was speculation that Heyman's involvement wouldn't be immediate, the opening of the show told a very different story as RAW went extreme - as you can see in the video below - with Braun Strowman charging Bobby Lashley straight through the set, causing huge electrical surges.

The heart of the matter

On the latest edition of The Taz Show, ECW legend Taz praised this week's RAW and, in particular, the opening segment and just how much money WWE put into the segment, and in backing Paul Heyman to try and shove the product in a different direction - but the Human Suplex Machine did have one suggestion...

If I was in a meeting... Behind the hole, having the guys working. You see a guy on a ladder, you see a guy handing another guy something, you see a guy with a flashlight while Seth Rollins is walking out. The announcers don't react to it, nothing. You just ignore it, but you see that in the background - that makes it real. That's something I would have pitched if I was in the WWE.

Taz went on to say that would have taken the segment from an A+ to an A++.

