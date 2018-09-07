WWE News: ECW Champion arrested for second time in a month

Credible during his time in ECW.

What's the story?

Former ECW World Heavyweight Champion Justin Credible has been arrested for the second time in less than 30 days.

In case you didn't know

In the mid-1990s, Credible competed in the WWF as Aldo Montoya, but is best known for his work in ECW.

Credible worked for Extreme Championship Wrestling, from 1997 until the company's closure in 2001.

During his time with the company he won the ECW World championship once, and the company's tag team championships twice.

Credible returned to WWE in 2001 as a part of X-Factor alongside X-Pac and Albert, and returned again in 2006 as part of the re-launched ECW brand.

The heart of the matter

Credible was arrested on Wednesday, with bond set at $50,000, a much larger amount than his bond for his actions last month, which was $7,500

He was arrested for violating a restraining order, though the issuer of the restraining order remains unclear.

In mid-August, he was arrested for violating a different protective order.

Last year, the former ECW star was taken by police after his wife posted videos showing Credible threaten her, though he did not go to jail.

In a statement given after his August arrest, Credible said how he would not be a negative headline again, a promise it is apparent he was unable to keep.

"I promise to my fans, my friends and my family that the man Peter Polaco will never be a negative headline again, and the character Justin Credible still has many great moments left.”

In the statement, Credible also spoke about his battle with substance abuse.

What's next?

It is always awful to see a wrestler face jail, but it goes to show that no-one, no matter how successful they may have been is above the law.