WWE confirms next Premium Live Event after Royal Rumble; event to take place in Saudi Arabia for the first time

WWE has announced that the Elimination Chamber show will take place in Saudi Arabia on February 19, 2022.

The show will be the first Premium Live Event of 2022 in the Middle Eastern country, having last hosted Crown Jewel in October 2021. This will be the first time that the Elimination Chamber will take place outside of the United States of America.

The company has disclosed that the Premium Live Event will be held in Jeddah inside the "world’s largest pillarless superdome".

"The General Entertainment Authority, in cooperation with WWE, has announced that the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event will be held at the world’s largest pillarless superdome in Jeddah, on Saturday, Feb.19, 2022. More details of the event will be announced in the coming weeks. The Elimination Chamber show complements the commitment of the General Entertainment Authority to provide the most famous international events and entertainment shows," read the statement.

The Elimination Chamber show will be the next premium live event after Royal Rumble, which will take place on January 29, 2022.

What could be in store for WWE fans at Elimination Chamber?

The company has pulled out all the stops and brought in big-name stars for previous shows in Saudi Arabia and that could be the case once again.

Brock Lesnar, who was a part of the last Saudi Arabia show, could be involved in the Elimination Chamber show as he has surprisingly made several appearances recently. Roman Reigns, too, will likely be part of the show, which will be the last stop on the Road to WrestleMania.

If the rumors are to be believed, Reigns and Lesnar could face each other at The Show of Shows and one of the two may have to go through a few hoops at Elimination Chamber to face the other.

