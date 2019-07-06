×
WWE News: Ember Moon accuses Raw Superstar of stealing her move

Danny Hart
ANALYST
News
06 Jul 2019, 16:09 IST

Ember Moon is currently assigned to the SmackDown Live roster
Ember Moon is currently assigned to the SmackDown Live roster

What's the story?

After Dana Brooke retweeted a video of her executing a new suplex, Ember Moon replied by accusing the WWE Raw Superstar of stealing the move from her.

In case you didn't know…

Despite not appearing regularly on WWE television in 2019, Dana Brooke has built up a lot of momentum as a babyface over the last few months, as shown at WrestleMania 35 when she received an overwhelmingly positive reaction in the Women’s Battle Royal.

The former Titus Worldwide member has also started showing off new moves recently, notably on a June episode of Main Event when she defeated Sarah Logan with a Swanton Bomb.

Ember Moon, meanwhile, moved to SmackDown Live in the 2019 Superstar Shake-Up after returning from injury and she has recently been involved in a rivalry with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.

The heart of the matter

Dana Brooke received a tweet from a fan which included a video of her acrobatically jumping off the second rope before sending Sarah Logan to the mat with a suplex.

Charlotte Flair’s former protégé replied by insinuating that the move was “new” – something that Ember Moon, who has been using a similar suplex spot for years, took issue with.

Never one to back down from a Twitter argument, the outspoken Brooke fired back by mocking Moon’s lack of television time and told her to focus on her on-screen rivals instead.

What's next?

Given that these two women are on different brands, it appears unlikely that this Twitter spat will lead to a storyline on WWE television.

Moving forward, Ember Moon looks set to continue her feud with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville on SmackDown Live, while we can expect to see Dana Brooke on Main Event and in WWE.com exclusives during Raw commercial breaks.

WWE Raw Dana Brooke Ember Moon
Contact Us