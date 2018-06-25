WWE News: Ember Moon on if being trained by Booker T and if she'll ever appear on Total Divas

The former NXT Women's Champion opens up about her relationship with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

Ember Moon

What’s the story?

During a recent interview with The New York Post, WWE Raw Superstar Ember Moon discussed a host of topics including her training experience with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and if she is ever willing to appear on Total Divas.

In case you didn’t know…

Ember Moon made her WWE debut in 2015 as part of the company’s developmental brand of NXT and shortly after her debut, Ember Moon started an undefeated winning streak both in tag team and singles matches throughout the following months.

Within the next few months, then-NXT Women’s Champion Asuka had to vacate her Championship belt due to an injury and at NXT TakeOver: WarGames, Ember Moon won the NXT Women’s Championship for the very first time in her career.

Prior to her main roster call-up, Ember Moon lost the NXT Women’s Title to Shayna Baszler via technical submission at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans and shortly afterward, Moon was eventually called-up to the red brand of Monday Night Raw as part of the 2018 WWE Superstar Shake-up.

The heart of the matter

While speaking with The New York Post, Ember Moon discussed a host of topics and below are a few highlights from her interview: (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

Ember Moon stated that WWE Hall of Famer Booker T was the person who initially told her to branch out and start going to various other states in order to perform for several other notable Independent promotions.

Apparently, Booker T is also the reason why The Eclipse is off the top rope now.

“He's kind of the person that started telling me to branch out and to start going to different states and just make a name for myself on the independent scene. It's crazy because his knowledge extends well past what you guys have seen of him on WWE TV and I will forever be thankful for that. He's the reason why the Eclipse is off the top rope.”

Apparently, Ember Moon seems to be pretty confused regarding a potential role in Total Divas in the near future, however, the former NXT Women’s Champion completely did not rule out the possibility of appearing on WWE’s reality TV series.

“You see everything. Me being the reclusive person that I am, I don't know if that's something I would do. I've been on Total Divas a couple of times in a guest role and I just don't know. I really don't. I'm not saying I would say "No." I just don't know.”

What’s next?

Ember Moon is currently working on the red brand of Monday Night Raw and recently also competed in the Women’s MITB Ladder match, where she was definitely one of the standout performers.