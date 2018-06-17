WWE News: Ember Moon opens up about her reaction to her main roster promotion

"The War Goddess" was overcome with emotion when she was given the news.

Moon has made quite an impact on the main roster

What's the story?

Ember Moon was promoted to the main roster following this year's WrestleMania, but the former NXT Women's Champion actually thought she was in trouble when she was called into the office to receive the news.

In case you didn't know...

Ember Moon is one of the women who will be included in the Money In The Bank ladder match tonight at the pay-per-view of the same name, in what will be her first appearance at the event.

She is also the only woman to be able to defeat current NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler in a sanctioned match, but it was The Queen of Spades who took the title from Moon at Takeover: New Orleans ahead of her call up to the main roster.

Moon has only been on Monday Night Raw for a few weeks, but she has already made quite the impact with the WWE Universe.

The heart of the matter

Ahead of her role in tonight's Money in the Bank ladder match, Moon spoke to Miami Herald about the reaction she had when she was told she was being promoted to Monday Night Raw. (Transcript via WrestlingInc)

"That weekend was such a blur, because it was coming off Mania Week. I remember being pulled into a room with [WWE Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative] Triple H, [NXT Assistant Head Trainer] Sara Amato and [WWE Head Trainer] Matt Bloom, and I thought I was in trouble for some reason. 'Oh no. I don't ever do anything wrong,' but I'm like, 'Oh God. I did something wrong. What is it?' Like it's a kid stealing a cookie and getting caught. They were like, 'We just want to thank you for the awesome match at TakeOver. Thank you so much for everything you've done for NXT. You're going to Monday Night Raw.'"

Moon was obviously overcome with emotion when she was given the news that she was heading to the main roster, and the star herself admitted that she broke down in tears.

"I was like, 'What? Hold on. Hold on,' and I remember I broke down, and I started crying, and a camera came out of nowhere, and it was in my face, and I was like, [Sounding Emotional] 'Why do you guys have to ruin everything with cameras.' [Chuckles]. That's the first words I said, after finding out I'm on Monday Night Raw."

What's next?

Moon is one of just eight women who will be hoping to climb the ladder and retrieve the Money in the Bank contract tonight, which could allow her to lift the Raw Women's Championship for the first time.

