WWE News: Ember Moon opens up about suicidal thoughts, not being enough of a 'Diva' for the WWE

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.03K // 21 Aug 2018, 07:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Ember Moon admits to having a tough time growing up

What's the story?

Ember Moon is one of the best talents on the Monday Night Raw roster right now. The former NXT Women's Champion has a great look, a captivating entrance, and a deadly finisher that stuns arenas across the country, not to mention her confidence and charisma. However, you'd be surprised to know that someone so confident dealt with her own insecurities growing up.

In case you didn't know...

While she's made her name as an athletic butt kicker, Ember Moon has revealed that she was into different things than most kids growing up. Moon wasn't into sports as a child. Instead, she's revealed multiple times that she was in the chess club growing up, and is a huge gamer.

Moon's gaming side can be seen on UpUpDownDown where she's a regular on Xavier Woods' YouTube channel. She also hosts their Dungeons & Dragons campaign titled "Rollout."

The heart of the matter

On the latest episode of "Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia," Moon talked about her experiences growing up, stating that she wasn't always treated well by other kids.

"I was maliciously bullied as a kid," said Moon. "I was bullied for being too small, growing up on the wrong side of town, liking video games, liking chess, everything that seems to be so cool now and seems to be accepted by the world - which I'm super ecstatic that it is that's what I was bullied for."

Moon even admitted to getting into fights in middle school because of her differences with other students and refusing to move her chair to let someone by in class. Moon admitted to having issues with suicidal thoughts, but that the WWE actually helped get her through those tough times.

"I don't think I ever would have gone through with it," said Moon, "but it was like, 'Man, if I just wasn't here, life would be better.' God, I've never told anyone that. Like I said, I'm a big advocate of Be a Star, and this is for that reason because without WWE at that time, I don't know if I would have been able to endure that going through high school."

Though Moon's love for the WWE helped get her through those tough times, she had issues with their old ways when hiring female athletes.

"When I'd gone to FCW, they were like, 'Oh, you just don't have a Diva look, you're not a Diva. Yeah, you're cute, but look at them, look at you.'"

Looking back, though, Moon was happy to not get that opportunity then, because her work on the indies made her who she is today as a performer.

H/T to PWInsider for the transcription.

What's next?

Ember Moon has been making a name for herself on the main roster, picking up big matches against the likes of Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, and Sasha Banks. Though she hasn't captured any gold as of yet, Moon is definitely a star on Monday nights and is sure to be a top card competitor in the years to come.