WWE News: Ember Moon reveals another new look

Ember Moon is not currently wrestling due to an Achilles injury

Followers of Ember Moon’s social media platforms will have noticed that she has had blue and purple hair over the last couple of months, while she had red hair and braids for much of 2019 when she appeared on WWE television.

Now, after making an appearance at Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling promotion, the former NXT Women’s Champion has taken to Twitter to reveal her latest new look.

She has also teased that she will do “something I’ve never done before” when she next changes her hairstyle.

New hair same me lol! I wonder what color I will do next? Any suggestions ??? Trying to do something I've never done before pic.twitter.com/ni91aW6bjL — Ember M Athena Palmer (@WWEEmberMoon) January 5, 2020

Ember Moon’s current WWE status

Ember Moon last competed in a match when she suffered a defeat against Lacey Evans on the September 23, 2019 episode of RAW.

After being left out of the draft pools for the 2019 draft in October, news emerged that the 31-year-old had sustained a serious Achilles injury that was set to sideline her for an indefinite period of time.

Speaking on WWE Backstage in November 2019, Moon confirmed that she had ruptured her Achilles and “torn it off the bone”, so she has taken up a coaching role at the XCW Wrestling Dojo while she recovers.