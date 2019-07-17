WWE News: Ember Moon's mystery tag partner revealed on SmackDown Live

Who did Ember Moon's partner turn out to be on tonight' SmackDown Live?

Former NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon has been, for weeks now, having issues with the team of Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville on SmackDown Live. Last week, the two former members of Absolution challenged the Dallas, TX native to a tag match on tonight's show against them. Moon could choose a partner of her choice. But, who would that partner be, exactly?

Speculation had run wild, as these things tend to do when a mystery partner is involved, as to who it would be. Possibilities and rumors also ran wild, and guesses ranged from another fellow SmackDown talent - such as Liv Morgan, who ended up competing against Charlotte Flair, instead, in a losing effort (more on that later) - to a possible NXT call up, like current NXT women's champion Shayna Baszler.

In the end, Ember's partner ended up being the current SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. The two would go on to defeat their opponents when Moon scored the pin on Mandy Rose.

After the match, Bayley and Rose were interviewed in the ring, with Bayley being asked who she wanted to face for her title at SummerSlam next month. Not surprisingly, although to the delight of the fans in the crowd, the champion announced that she wanted to face Moon herself, as she considered herself someone worthy, with charisma, and would respect the title "should [she] lose."

More on that later, as well.

