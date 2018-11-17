×
WWE News: Ember Moon discusses her 'overwhelming' main roster run

Greg Bush
ANALYST
News
295   //    17 Nov 2018, 10:46 IST

The former NXT Women's Champion has certainly made an impact in her WWE run


What's the story?

Ember Moon has become one of the WWE's top female competitors, and though she hasn't gotten her hands around main roster gold yet, the Shenom has definitely made an impact. However, she never expected to get where she is today.

In case you didn't know...

Ember Moon debuted for NXT back in 2016, defeating Billie Kay at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn II. From then on, the War Goddess put down anyone that came across her path. Eventually, she found herself in the NXT Women's Title picture, losing to Asuka twice. After the Empress of Tomorrow was forced to vacate the belt, Moon captured it in a fatal-4-way match.

Though she lost the championship to Shayna Baszler at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans in April of this year, Moon's run in NXT was extremely successful, becoming one of the most popular stars on the brand in the past few years.

On April 9th, two days after losing the NXT Women's Championship to Shayna Baszler, Moon debuted on Monday Night Raw, teaming with then Raw Women's Champion Nia Jax to defeat Alexa Bliss and Mickie James. Since then, she's had a stellar run on Raw and is now involved in a feud with the very woman who helped her debut back in April, Nia Jax.

However, her call-up was a bit of a shock for her, as Moon revealed in a recent interview.

The heart of the matter

While on the Sky Sports Lock Up Podcast, Moon discussed her main roster run, revealing that she was surprised to be called up when she was. (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

"I'm still getting there and I'm still looking for that highest high. When I got moved to Raw, I felt like there was still a lot for me to do on NXT. It was a very overwhelming surprise when I got drafted. Triple H told me after my match at TakeOver how well I'd done, and I thought I was about to get fired but I got sent to Raw."

Moon went on to say that she feels like she's started over on the main roster, but is working to take advantage of every opportunity she earns on Monday nights.

What's next?

Moon isn't scheduled to take part in Survivor Series but does have a chance to earn a shot at the #30 slot at the next Women's Royal Rumble match. Moon is currently teaming with Braun Strowman on the Mixed Match Challenge, and if the duo, known as Monster Eclipse, wins out, she and the Monster Among Men will earn the most coveted spots in their respective Rumbles.

Will Moon and Strowman win the MMC? Could Moon find herself in the Raw Women's Title hunt soon? Sound off in the comments below!

Greg Bush
ANALYST
Greg is an avid sports fan and has been with Sportskeeda for over a year now. While Greg mainly focuses on WWE's Cruiserweight division, he has followed professional wrestling since he was a child. Greg is a member of the Under The Ring Podcast, where he and four others go over the weekly news and rumors. Discussions can get heated and very opinionated. If you would like to keep up with him outside of Sportskeeda, you can follow him @Undertheringpod on Twitter.
