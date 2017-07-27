WWE News: Ember Moon vs Asuka confirmed for NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III

Moon has recovered quickly from her injury and is set to take on Asuka once again for the NXT Women's Championship.

by Nishant Jayaram News 27 Jul 2017, 19:42 IST

A rematch between the two will take place on August 19

What's the story?

WWE confirmed this week that Asuka, NXT's Women's Champion, will defend her title against a returning Ember Moon at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III.

In case you didn't know...

Asuka has broken numerous records as the holder of NXT's Women's Championship belt and has held the belt for over 480 days and will pass The New Day's record of holding a belt for 483 days on July 29th.

She joined WWE's NXT promotion in September 2015 and has racked several victories since. The Japanese wrestler won NXT Women's Championship back in April 1, 2016, defeating Bayley and winning the title for the first time. She's defeated all her opponents since then and hasn't lost the belt even once.

Meanwhile, her opponent at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III, Ember Moon, also signed for NXT in September of 2015 after several years in indie promotions.

The heart of the matter

Asuka and Moon have previously had an interesting feud when they faced off against each other at NXT TakeOver: Orlando in April 2017, where Asuka defeated her opponent and continued her dominance.

It was later reported that Moon sustained a shoulder injury during the match which sidelined her for two months.

The two were supposed to continue their feud and were set to compete in a fatal four-way match, which would've also featured Ruby Riot and Nikki Cross at NXT TakeOver: Chicago.

Moon made a quick recovery from her injury, which was announced earlier that it would keep her out for six months, and returned to action on June 21st.

What's next?

The two will lock horns again at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III which will be held at the Barclays Center in New York on August 19, 2017.

Author's take

It is exciting to see Ember Moon back in the ring and ready to battle Asuka once again, and try her hardest to topple "The Empress of Tomorrow". An Asuka defeat could see her be moved to the main roster, which would be very interesting as well.