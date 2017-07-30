WWE News: Emma jokes about dating Jason Jordan

Emma had to fight against Nia Jax after getting under Kurt Angle's skin on the last RAW.

Emma seems to have found a way to get an opportunity to wrestle

What's the story?

Emma has continued her romantic tease with Jason Jordan in expectation that Kurt Angle notices her and gives her another chance of RAW.

The Australian shared yet another Twitter post playing on her recent interaction with the RAW GM and how she threatened to date his son, Jason Jordan.

In case you didn't know...

Angle’s illegitimate son Jordan has been getting a bit of a push on the RAW brand since the big reveal and is now being touted for singles competition. The former American Alpha member even took on Curt Hawkins in a squash match to display his prowess in one-on-one matches.

Emma, on the other hand, tried to get under the skin of Kurt Angle and all that did was give her a match against Nia Jax where she would be crushed by Jax.

The heart of the matter

Emma has been in and out of RAW for a while and even though the WWE ran a number of promos suggesting that her new gimmick would take her to the top, the Australian has not been given enough chances to showcase her talent in the ring.

Last week we saw her talk about dating Jordan and she followed it up with a hilarious tweet of herself and a super imposed image of Jordan.

My social media has been going nuts since my "opportunity" on #RAW. Wonder what @RealKurtAngle has for me this Monday! #GiveEmmaAChance #WWE pic.twitter.com/9eE66vhsZ7 — EMMA (@EmmaWWE) July 27, 2017

This time, she used an image from RAW, featuring herself and Jordan with the hashtag #GiveEmmaAChance.

What's next?

Emma would probably end up in more hot water and it will be interesting to see just how Angle responds to this latest tweet.

It would not be a major surprise if the Australian ends up getting another beat down but this turn is certainly a little hilarious.

Author's take

In typical WWE fashion, the promotion had done all the work for the wrestler by providing a number of snippets and videos of how good she could be in the ring but they have so far failed to use Emma’s talents.

At least by linking herself with Jordan, she is staying in the news, even if it does lead to another beat down from Jax this Monday. Emma certainly has the potential to get better and it will be important to note just how the writers at RAW continue with this entire angle.