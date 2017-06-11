WWE News: Emma makes her in-ring return at Live Event

Emma is back!

@@WrestlingFan02_ by darshan.sheth News 11 Jun 2017, 01:27 IST

Emma has finally made her return after being out for a month.

What’s the story?



WWE Superstar Emma is back-in-action after missing out a month due to an injury. She returned at a recent RAW live event in Mississippi.





In case you didn’t know...



Emma was originally supposed to return on RAW with a repackaged persona known as “Emmalina”. However, it eventually turned into a running joke backstage as Emmalina was nowhere to be seen for weeks and only vignettes aired as mere teasers. She made one appearance and that was to announce the end of Emmalina.



Emma returned to the WWE two months ago, ditching the Emmalina gimmick and entered a program with Dana Brooke. However, the former became a victim to an injury once again and had to take a month off.



The Heart of the Matter



Emma has made her return to the WWE at a RAW Live Event from Jacksonville, Mississippi. She teamed up with fellow heels, Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss against Mickie James, Sasha Banks and Dana Brooke.



Emma took the loss for the heel team by tapping out to the Banks Statement to end the match. Here’s a clip from the match-up:







What’s next?



Emma might resume working regularly on RAW in the up-coming week. It will be interesting to see what the creative team has in store for her.





Author’s Take



Emma has had a constant bad luck with injuries and it is saddening because she’s a great in-ring worker. Her heel gimmick is entertaining and has plenty of potential if given the right push.



I would love to see her go at it with former friend Bayley or maybe even Alexa Bliss. She certainly deserves a shot at the Women’s title as she has paid her dues and has enough experience to her advantage.