WWE News: Emotional IIconics react to their win at WWE Super Show-Down

Billie Kay & Peyton Royce got a huge ovation in Melbourne, Australia

What's the story?

The IIconics had a chance to pick up a big win at home earlier this morning, facing off against Naomi and Asuka at WWE Super Show-Down. In Melbourne, Australia, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce were able to defeat Naomi and Asuka in front of their friends and families, something they reflected on later that night.

In case you didn't know...

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce both began their careers in local Australian promotion Pro Wrestling Women's Alliance, with Kay starting out in 2007 and Royce in 2009. Thanks to a tryout the WWE held during their tour of Australia back in 2014, both Kay and Royce were signed to NXT, where they began performing as the IIconic Duo, shortened to the IIconics later.

Kay and Royce have since been with the WWE, and haven't performed in Australia for quite some time. However, WWE Super Show-Down allowed them to not only perform but pick up a big win over top SmackDown Live talent in front of their friends and family.

The heart of the matter

After they defeated Naomi and Asuka, Billie Kay & Peyton Royce were found backstage, where they were asked how they felt getting a win in their home country again.

"We sacrificed so much being away from home," said Royce. "We miss Christmases and birthdays and seeing our family members grow up. But it's moments like this that make us happy. We just hope we're doing them proud.

Billie Kay went on to explain how important their families are, saying that they are their "biggest support system."

While the IIconics began to tear up at the mere thought of finally performing for the WWE in front of their families, they were shown video footage of their families watching them make their entrance at The Melbourne Cricket Ground, which caused them to weep tears of joy.

What's next?

It was great to see the WWE give the hometown heroes victories at WWE Super Show-Down. Normally, we see the opposite happen, but we were able to witness the IIconics and Buddy Murphy pick up huge wins in front of a crowd who were completely over the moon for them.

What's next for Billie Kay & Peyton Royce? We can expect to see them continue their feud with both Asuka and Naomi soon as we continue to work towards WWE Evolution. But for now, they can sit back and enjoy the fact that they were able to perform in front of their loved ones that they hadn't seen in a long time.