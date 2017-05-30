WWE News: Enzo Amore attacked on Monday Night Raw yet again

What’s the story?

Raw Superstar Enzo Amore was attacked again on Monday Night Raw following a series of segments involving Big Cass and The Revival. This marks the second time in two weeks that Enzo has been attacked.

In case you didn’t know...

Enzo was attacked last week on Raw by an unknown wrestler and many fans began to speculate who was responsible for the assault. The theories on Enzo’s attacker have ranged from competitors in the tag team division to Amore’s partner, Cass.

Many fans believe that The Revival are responsible for Enzo attacks as both men were spotted on Raw last week.

On the other hand, many fans feel The Revival’s appearance is a swerve and the WWE are setting up a heel turn for Cass, which could make for a setup similar to the feud between Shawn Michaels and Triple H from 2002.

The heart of the matter

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder of The Revival were interviewed backstage regarding their appearance on Raw last week. The Top Guys initially denied being on Raw, but the footage revealed that both men were at the previous edition of Raw.

After that segment, Raw Commentator Corey Graves would make a comment insinuating that Cass was responsible for the attack. This lead to Cass coming out to confront Graves and denying the accusations to his face.

After this segment, Enzo was discovered backstage as the victim of a second attack by an unknown assailant. Cass confronted Raw General Manager Kurt Angle claiming The Revival were responsible for the attacks, but Angle insisted that they weren’t the culprits as they had left the building.

What’s next?

Expect to see this storyline continue over the next few weeks until the attacker is revealed later this summer. If this storyline is following a similar formula to the feud between HBK and Triple H from 2002, then the attacker may be revealed the next time Enzo gets an opportunity to talk.

Author’s take

This feud has the potential to be truly interesting if the WWE executes it correctly.

