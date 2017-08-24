WWE News: Enzo Amore comments on Big Cass' injury

Enzo Amore responded to the injury of Big Cass via Twitter.

What’s the story?

Enzo Amore has broken his silence regarding the injury of his former Tag Team partner Big Cass. Enzo went off on his former Tag Team partner in a Twitter rant that you can see below.

You are never defeated when you lose yo.... you are defeated when you quit! & BIH-Cass... you've been defeated! #SAWFt as ???? - ???????? #NoBalls — Enzo Amore (@real1) August 22, 2017

1st thing I threw at u was a crutch.. ????shoulda taken it & limped yo @$& out BK! wha happen? ???? Zo finally got the chair... & u wanted a seat — Enzo Amore (@real1) August 22, 2017

I looked down at my leg in the ring @wwenxt & saw my Jordan backwards: #FACT.. I got 9 screws a plate & rod in my leg: DIDN'T QUIT — Enzo Amore (@real1) August 22, 2017

& even after all you've done- provin how #SAWFT u r: I HONESTLY hope u r ok ???????? @BigCassWWE I ain't 7ft but Im 2 big of a man 2 accept that W — Enzo Amore (@real1) August 22, 2017

In case you did not know…

Big Cass suffered a legitimate injury this past week on Raw during the Brooklyn Street Fight against Enzo. At one point of the match, Cass landed awkwardly on his leg after taking a spill over the top rope. WWE later announced that he has a torn ACL and also a potential meniscus tear.

According to the report from WWE, Cass is expected to undergo surgery this week and he will be sidelined for around nine months.

The heart of the matter

The "Smack Talker Skywalker" took to twitter to unleash a tirade on Big Cass. It is still unclear whether it is a storyline that WWE wants to build or an actual shoot from Enzo.

However, in his last tweet, Enzo mentioned that he cannot accept the win that he got on Raw this week and shared his concern for Cass.

What’s next?

After his match on Raw, Enzo went on to make his 205 Live debut. He confronted reigning Cruiserweight champion Neville during his debut on the show and mentioned that he is there to stay.

It is not clear whether Enzo would be part of Monday Night Raw going forward as he might be fully invested in 205 Live.

Author’s take

The tweets from Enzo sends out mixed signals to the fans. He seems frustrated as well as concerned about Cass at the same time.

Either way, nothing much can be done about the injury. Enzo's move to 205 Livemay do wonders for the show. He is a proven entertainer and he could draw more eyes to the Cruiserweight show.