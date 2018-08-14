WWE News: Enzo Amore confirms that he will never return to professional wrestling again

Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore may never return to professional wrestling again

What’s the story?

Speaking to TMZ Sports, former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore revealed that he’ll never return to professional wrestling again.

Additionally, Amore asserted that no amount of money could coerce him to get back into the pro-wrestling ring again. Besides, Amore also spoke about his musical aspirations.

In case you didn’t know…

Enzo Amore has competed in the sport of professional wrestling since 2012—performing for the WWE from 2012 until his departure from the promotion earlier this year.

Amore was released from the WWE in light of a woman by the name of Philomena Sheahan accusing him of sexual assault among other things.

While the WWE fired Amore upon discovering that he’d been dealing with the aforementioned allegations, local law enforcement agencies recently confirmed that the case against Amore was dropped due to lack of evidence.

The heart of the matter

Enzo Amore spoke to TMZ about his upcoming rap album, and expounded upon his pursuits in the music industry, stating—

"I've been working with some big names on a big album, coming out... I'm not going to give a date…Rosemary's Baby—my mother's name is Rosemary and that makes me Rosemary's baby.”

“So I'm dropping an album, I'm working on a ton of television content right now—Sitting on a lot of interesting things right now. It's a very interesting time for me. New chapter, a lot of fun, a lot of things to come though. I ain't complaining!"

"Not in a million years (will I return to pro-wrestling). There ain't nobody, who's got enough money to put my back in the ring." (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

What’s next?

Enzo Amore is presently set to continue pursuing a career in the hip-hop music industry and the entertainment business as a whole.

Amore was recently rumored to be partaking in a few indie pro-wrestling events, however, the same seems unlikely in light of his latest interview.

