Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: Enzo Amore confirms that he will never return to professional wrestling again

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
News
2.59K   //    14 Aug 2018, 01:36 IST

Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore may never return to professional wrestling again
Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore may never return to professional wrestling again

What’s the story?

Speaking to TMZ Sports, former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore revealed that he’ll never return to professional wrestling again.

Additionally, Amore asserted that no amount of money could coerce him to get back into the pro-wrestling ring again. Besides, Amore also spoke about his musical aspirations.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn’t know…

Enzo Amore has competed in the sport of professional wrestling since 2012—performing for the WWE from 2012 until his departure from the promotion earlier this year.

Amore was released from the WWE in light of a woman by the name of Philomena Sheahan accusing him of sexual assault among other things.

While the WWE fired Amore upon discovering that he’d been dealing with the aforementioned allegations, local law enforcement agencies recently confirmed that the case against Amore was dropped due to lack of evidence.

The heart of the matter

Enzo Amore spoke to TMZ about his upcoming rap album, and expounded upon his pursuits in the music industry, stating—

"I've been working with some big names on a big album, coming out... I'm not going to give a date…Rosemary's Baby—my mother's name is Rosemary and that makes me Rosemary's baby.”

“So I'm dropping an album, I'm working on a ton of television content right now—Sitting on a lot of interesting things right now. It's a very interesting time for me. New chapter, a lot of fun, a lot of things to come though. I ain't complaining!"

"Not in a million years (will I return to pro-wrestling). There ain't nobody, who's got enough money to put my back in the ring." (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

What’s next?

Enzo Amore is presently set to continue pursuing a career in the hip-hop music industry and the entertainment business as a whole.

Amore was recently rumored to be partaking in a few indie pro-wrestling events, however, the same seems unlikely in light of his latest interview.

What are your thoughts on Enzo Amore’s statements? Sound off in the comments! 

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Enzo and Cass Enzo Amore Big Cass
Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
Martial artist and combat Lover from Goa, India. Can be reached at johnypayne121@gmail.com
WWE News: Enzo Amore opens up on if he will ever wrestle...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Enzo Amore reacts to Big Cass' WWE release 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Enzo Amore reveals first post-WWE public...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Enzo and Cass to reunite outside WWE?
RELATED STORY
6 Best mic workers in the WWE today
RELATED STORY
5 Wrestling matches that were called off for devastating...
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Superstars who didn't benefit from heel turns
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Fans direct unique chant at Big Cass during...
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons WWE made a mistake by firing Big Cass, and 5...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Enzo Amore explains why he will never return to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us