WWE News: Enzo Amore explains why he will never return to WWE

Enzo Amore doesn't want to return to WWE anytime soon

What's the story?

Enzo Amore was released from WWE back in January the day after the company celebrated 25 years of Monday Night Raw and it appears that he isn't looking for a way back into WWE anytime soon.

In case you didn't know...

Amore is a former Cruiserweight Champion and was seen as one of the best talkers on the mic throughout his time on both NXT and Raw. Even though Amore and his partner Big Cass were unable to lift Tag Team Championships throughout his time in WWE, he was still a popular star.

Since his release, the former Champion has moved onto a career in music whilst it's been rumored that a number of Independent promotions have been looking to book The Certified G for their upcoming shows.

The heart of the matter

Whilst it's been rumored that Amore could be heading to the Independent Circuit, the former WWE star himself dismissed these reports when he appeared on The Steve Austin Show as well as claiming that there was a reason he could never return to WWE. (Transcript via Wrestlinginc)

"I blocked every number that had 203 in it. Straight up. I couldn't go back anyway. I have sciatica. I can't walk, bro. I can't do things physically that I once could do."

This could be one of the main reasons why Amore has decided to focus on a career in music rather than equalizing on the spotlight that WWE gave him in the wrestling world.

"Getting to the end there heading to WrestleMania, I was saying to myself that I wasn't sure that I could make it to WrestleMania, I wasn't even sure that I could make it to the Royal Rumble. I was so beat up but I kayfabed the **** out of it. I don't want to go back anytime soon. I need my body to recover. I am not healthy right now physically,"I can't touch my toes. I used to be able to. I was putting off so many things and burning the candle until the end. When I was a heel and had that title I was going hard. I was showing up to work. I had a few nights that I didn't have any nights of sleep, but you just couldn't see it on camera."

WWE superstars are known to have hectic lifestyles and a complex travel schedule to keep up with but Amore is showing some lasting effects of this and could be looking to spend some time away from the business to recover in the coming months.

What's next?

Amore's first release has gone viral and if that's anything to go by, he could be looking at a successful career in music in the future.

