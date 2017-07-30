WWE News: Enzo Amore gets a nasty bruise on his buttocks

Enzo fills fans in on his recent battle wound!

This one is gonna leave a mark!

Whats the story?

WWE Superstar Enzo Amore recently posted a photo of what appears to be a gnarly bruise in a very sensitive area.

Today I fell in the shower at the hotel and ended up with an ass bruise like @real1 pic.twitter.com/SNulWfGKjM — Courtney Schultz (@courtneyamber06) July 28, 2017

Sleep on your stomach. You'll be alright. https://t.co/lZFDNxGcpl — Enzo Amore (@real1) July 29, 2017

In case you didn't know...

Enzo Amore signed his WWE developmental contract in 2012, after years of working a number of odd, non-wrestling related jobs. Prior to signing with the company, Enzo worked as a piano mover, a disc-jockey for the New York Jets NFL football team and he even managed a Hooters restaurant.

Enzo also played linebacker and safety for the division two Salisbury University Sea Gulls. He eventually graduated from that same university, with a degree in Journalism.

The heart of the matter

Late last night, fans and followers of WWE Superstar Enzo Amore were greeted with a photo of Enzo's rear-end. Enzo apparently bruised his backside during a recent WWE live event and posted a photo of the gigantic bruise, as shown in the photo below, along with the following caption:

"Don't be afraid to break your ass over & over & over again. Ya cant always get what ya want, but if ya try sometimes, well ya might find what ya need! Mama raised a #RollingStone. The difference between being injured and being hurt is in your mind. #G"

What's next?

Enzo recently went through a split with his former tag team partner Big Cass in an on-screen storyline. As we near closer to Summerslam, it's unclear what direction the creative team will take next.

One option is to continue the current angle, but it seems to be going nowhere fast, especially for Enzo, considering he is at the brunt of a plethora of beatdowns, courtesy of Big Cass. It's more likely that we will see the Certified G head a new direction, taking on a new rival as we get closer to the pay-per-view.

Author's take

Enzo has defied the odds which have been stacked heavily against him. He's not the most athletic and certainly not the biggest guy in the room, but he has a huge heart and what appears to be a strong passion for the business.

One of Enzo's strongest attributes is his mic skills. If for whatever reason his in-ring career goes south, he could definitely start a new run as a manager or a mouthpiece for a Superstar who does not have very strong verbal skills.