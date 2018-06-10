WWE News: Enzo Amore makes his wrestling return

This is a surprising turn of events after what transpired with Enzo Amore!

Enzo Amore was fired by the WWE earlier this year following sexual assault allegations

What's the story?

Former WWE wrestler Enzo Amore, who was fired by the WWE earlier this year after allegations of sexual assault came to light, will return to the wrestling ring once again.

The former Cruiserweight champion will appear in House of Glory's High Intensity 7 event.

🔥BREAKING:@real1 will be LIVE at House of Glory’s biggest event of the year “High Intensity 7” August 17th at the NYC Arena!



Tickets on sale now @ https://t.co/DiJtQbpa7B pic.twitter.com/7qT1dN1FAp — House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) June 10, 2018

In case you didn't know...

Amore was signed by WWE in 2012 after a chance meeting with Triple H, and was placed in NXT, with Big Cass and Carmella. He and Big Cass made their main roster debut on RAW in 2016 but the team was broken up in 2017.

Amore then went on to have a brief singles career in the WWE and won the Cruiserweight Championship, before being stripped of his title and then fired from the company in January.

Following his firing from the WWE, Amore has turned to music and even released several hip-hop songs, under the name Real1.

The heart of the matter

House of Glory is a wrestling promotion which holds shows in New York. The last time Amore wrestled was in a 205 Live house show in January of this year. It is unsure whether Enzo will wrestle at the event or only make an appearance.

The High Intensity 7 event may also feature Sami Callihan, Evander James, Ultimo Dragon, and LAX.

What's next?

High Intensity 7 will be held in the New York Arena, Jamaica, New York, on August 17th.

Sami Callihan is the champion of House of Glory's Hog Crown Jewel belt - the promotion's most prestigious belt. Could Enzo fight it out for that belt?

Meanwhile, Enzo's sexual allegation case was dropped by the Phoenix Police Department citing "insufficient evidence".

Do you think Amore should be allowed to make a return? Let us know in the comments.