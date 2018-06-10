Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: Enzo Amore makes his wrestling return

This is a surprising turn of events after what transpired with Enzo Amore!

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News 10 Jun 2018, 18:00 IST
4.32K

Enzo Amore was fired by the WWE earlier this year following sexual assault allegations
Enzo Amore was fired by the WWE earlier this year following sexual assault allegations

What's the story?

Former WWE wrestler Enzo Amore, who was fired by the WWE earlier this year after allegations of sexual assault came to light, will return to the wrestling ring once again.

The former Cruiserweight champion will appear in House of Glory's High Intensity 7 event.

In case you didn't know...

Amore was signed by WWE in 2012 after a chance meeting with Triple H, and was placed in NXT, with Big Cass and Carmella. He and Big Cass made their main roster debut on RAW in 2016 but the team was broken up in 2017.

Amore then went on to have a brief singles career in the WWE and won the Cruiserweight Championship, before being stripped of his title and then fired from the company in January.

Following his firing from the WWE, Amore has turned to music and even released several hip-hop songs, under the name Real1.

The heart of the matter

House of Glory is a wrestling promotion which holds shows in New York. The last time Amore wrestled was in a 205 Live house show in January of this year. It is unsure whether Enzo will wrestle at the event or only make an appearance.

The High Intensity 7 event may also feature Sami Callihan, Evander James, Ultimo Dragon, and LAX.

What's next?

High Intensity 7 will be held in the New York Arena, Jamaica, New York, on August 17th.

Sami Callihan is the champion of House of Glory's Hog Crown Jewel belt - the promotion's most prestigious belt. Could Enzo fight it out for that belt?

Meanwhile, Enzo's sexual allegation case was dropped by the Phoenix Police Department citing "insufficient evidence".

Do you think Amore should be allowed to make a return? Let us know in the comments.

Enzo Amore
WWE News: Enzo Amore takes a dig at wrestling fans in...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Finn Balor once lost his patience with Enzo Amore
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling News: Impact Wrestling management...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Likely reason why Enzo Amore was released
RELATED STORY
From the WWE rumour mill: Enzo Amore retiring from...
RELATED STORY
A look at former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore's last week
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Enzo Amore resurfaces on Social Media
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Enzo Amore legally cleared of allegations,...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons WWE should hire Enzo Amore back and 3 reasons...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Rumor killer on sexual assault case against...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us