WWE News: Enzo Amore name-drops Mahatma Gandhi, other political leaders; goes on wild political rant

Enzo Amore name-dropped Mahatma Gandhi and a few other renowned political leaders.

Enzo Amore goes on a wild political rant!

What’s the story?

Enzo Amore recently took to social media to post a political rant much like he did last year, name-dropping Mahatma Gandhi, Thomas Jefferson and a few other renowned political leaders.

With most of his speech uttered at a ridiculously high speed, professional wrestling fans have been attempting to decipher what the Certified G actually wanted to convey in his latest political rant. Fans can watch the video below:

Politics UN-u-sual..... A post shared by Enzo Amore (@real1) on Aug 9, 2017 at 6:34pm PDT

In case you didn’t know…

Enzo Amore, whose real name is Eric Arndt, has been performing for the WWE since 2012.

The 30-year-old is widely regarded as one of the best talkers in the professional wrestling business today.

The heart of the matter

Much like most of my fellow pro-wrestling fans, I slowed down the speed of the video, trying my best to jot down Enzo’s political rant, and make sense of the same.

Nevertheless, again, much like most of you guys, I did happen to run into a few phrases that were either inaudible or simply didn’t add up in the context of his rant. Regardless, the audible parts of the Bonafide Stud’s latest off-screen promo are as follows-

"And I get excited even talking about it. Speaking of sides, you’ve got your left, you’ve got your right. They could be matching up different angles, could be acute, could be obtuse, could be perpendicular. I mean sure, you’ve got your Mahatma Gandhi (and) you’ve got your Ayatollah Khomeini."

"You’ve got your Thomas Jeffersons and you’ve got your George Jeffersons. And I’ve sat way up top, high. Deluxe apartments in the sky and ranting on political jargon--the best I’ve done today--so without further adieu, allow me to call the performing artist. Please let me get home… if you like I can break this down in layman’s terms, How you doin?”

What’s next?

Enzo Amore is set to be locked up in a Shark Cage and suspended above the ring for his friend Big Show’s match against his former buddy Big Cass.

The matchup goes down this August 20th at WWE’s SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Author’s take

Bravo, Enzo! Bravo!

The Certified G sure does know how to rile people up and get a reaction out of them. Well, given the fact that he seems to have genuine backstage heat in the WWE, these self-promotional antics of his may in fact aid him to stay relevant and cement his place in the WWE.