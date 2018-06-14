WWE News: Enzo Amore opens up on if he will ever wrestle again

The Real1 always keeps it 100!

Johny Payne SENIOR ANALYST News 14 Jun 2018, 03:20 IST 698 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Enzo Amore seems to be sending out mixed messages regarding his professional wrestling career

What’s the story?

Enzo Amore has taken to social media so as to address the speculation as to whether or not he’ll ever wrestle again.

Addressing the same, Amore put forth a tweet featuring an iconic Mike Tyson interview. Besides, Amore doubled down on his cryptic tweet.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn’t know…

Enzo Amore, whose real name is Eric Arndt, performed for the WWE from 2012 until his departure from the promotion earlier this year.

Amore’s WWE firing came after the emergence of reports that he’d been hiding a sexual assault case which was being pursued against him by a female named Philomena Sheahan.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that Enzo Amore went to trial for the aforementioned sexual assault case, and was found innocent by the court of law.

Amore subsequently released a few hip hop singles under the stage name “Real1”, and is presently taking bookings on the independent professional wrestling circuit.

By way of his official Twitter account, Amore put forth a tweet, stating—“WILL I EVER GET BACK IN THE RING:”

With the aforementioned tweet is a video of Mike Tyson’s infamous “spinal” interview with Jim Gray after Tyson’s stoppage win over Clifford Etienne.

Tyson memorably knocked out Etienne in 49 seconds of the very first round—in a bout that followed his disastrous one-sided loss to Lennox “The Lion” Lewis—with Tyson then telling boxing interviewer Jim Gray that he defeated Etienne despite having a broken back, a spinal injury.

Furthermore, Amore also responded to a fan’s tweet, with the latter insinuating that Amore may be set to wrestle again. Reverting back to the fan’s tweet, Amore stated—“Nah it’s spinal”.

WILL I EVER GET BACK IN THE RING:https://t.co/k3ZXOAjaQF — real1 (@real1) June 13, 2018

What’s next?

Enzo Amore is currently scheduled to appear at an indie professional wrestling event, High Intensity 7, which takes place on August 17th.

Amore will appear at the event under his ring name Real1.

What are your thoughts on Enzo Amore’s cryptic posts? Sound off in the comments!