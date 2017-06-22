WWE News: Enzo Amore posts his first tweet since Big Cass turned heel

The Smacktalker Skywalker finally breaks silence on Big Cass' attack.

by Prityush Haldar News 22 Jun 2017, 10:18 IST

Enzo Amore was abandoned by his tag team partner Big Cass

What’s the story?

WWE Superstar Enzo Amore sent out his first tweet since his tag team partner, Big Cass turned on him this past Monday night on RAW. Enzo mentioned Conor McGregor in the tweet as well.

.@BigCassWWE threw in the towel, I dried up a gangster tear with it.. But I ain't throwin in the towel w/ @TheNotoriousMMA i got nothin lose — Enzo Amore (@real1) June 21, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Enzo Amore and Big Cass have been one of the most over tag teams in the WWE. They worked their way through NXT with Carmella as their valet. They debuted on the main roster the night after Wrestlemania 32 to a rousing reception.

The duo has come agonisingly close to capturing the tag team titles on numerous occasions but never quite managed to hold the gold in the WWE.

This past week on RAW, General Manager Kurt Angle decided to crack the case of a month long ambush attacks on Enzo and Cass. He rounded up the suspects in the ring and questioned them. After the Big Show, and the Revival proved their innocence, Corey Graves took matters into his own hands. He rolled a video that showed Cass pretending to be attacked. He also exposed Big Cass at the man who attacked Enzo.

Cass confessed to his crime citing the reason that Enzo had been a “dead weight” on his side pulling him down. Cass went on to further berate his partner telling him that he was the reason the seven-footer had never won a championship in the WWE. Cass went on to strike Enzo down with a big boot.

The heart of the matter

This is the first time Enzo has spoken out after the incidents of Monday night. He expressed his emotions on Twitter. He made it clear that he would not throw in the towel despite Big Cass turning his back on him.

This was Enzo’s first tweet to McGregor.

.@TheNotoriousMMA , you talk s*** and Floyd is going to knock it out of you. And if he doesn’t, I will. — Enzo Amore (@real1) June 16, 2017

What’s next?

WWE will be heading to Dallas, TX on July 9 for the inaugural WWE Great Balls of Fire PPV. With the things as they are, Enzo and Big Cass may be put in a singles match at the PPV. The next couple of weeks on RAW will determine the fate of Enzo Amore and Big Cass.

Author's take

The angle of Cass turning heel proved to be the writing on the wall for Enzo and Cass as a tag team. They had lost some momentum in the tag team division after the Hardy Boyz made their return.

Moreover, Big Cass as a monster heel would be an interesting character in the WWE roster. If the two are indeed put in a singles matchup, Enzo Amore will have his task cut out squaring off against his former tag partner.

