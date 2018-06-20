WWE News: Enzo Amore reacts to Big Cass' WWE release

Could Enzo Amore be teasing a future reunion?

Enzo Amore reacts to his former friend's release

What's the story?

Big Cass was released from WWE earlier today and it appears that his former friend and teammate had something to say about this.

In case you didn't know...

Big Cass was the reason why Enzo Amore was given a chance in WWE. Even with a lack of training the seven-foot star wanted Amore to be his teammate and the duo went on to become one of the most popular teams in NXT.

The duo was later promoted to the main roster and after a few months of fighting for the Tag Team Championships, Cass attacked Amore backstage numerous times and the pair then finally split before Cass suffered a career-threatening knee injury.

Amore was then released from the company earlier this year whilst Cass was still on hiatus before Big Cass returned to the SmackDown Live brand in April.

The heart of the matter

Big Cass was reported to have had backstage heat for most of his main roster career and a recent incident where he allegedly went off script even though he was told not to by backstage officials didn't put him in a great position in the company.

Cass was released from WWE earlier today after Vince McMahon ordered an emergency meeting and the decision was given the green light.

Amore has been away from the spotlight for five months now and he responded to his former teammates' release by seemingly hinting at a reunion between the two former NXT stars.

What's next?

Big Cass ended his feud with Daniel Bryan back at Money in the Bank, which means that the company can easily move forward without having to create a scenario to explain his absence.

Would you like to see Enzo Amore and Big Cass reunite on the Independent Circuit? Have your say in the comments section below...