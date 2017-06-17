WWE News: Enzo Amore Ready To Knockout Conor McGregor

The Smacktalker Skywalker might be in over his head on this one.

@@toprope_podcast by Bushboy65 News 17 Jun 2017, 18:03 IST

Enzo Amore opens up

What’s the story?

It seems Conor McGregor’s name still leaves a bad taste in the mouth of some WWE talent almost a year after the fact, as Enzo Amore has some harsh words for the UFC Lightweight Champion. Raw’s resident smack talk champion seems ready to go blow to blow with McGregor, should Floyd Mayweather fail to put him away in August.

.@TheNotoriousMMA , you talk s*** and Floyd is going to knock it out of you. And if he doesn’t, I will. — Enzo Amore (@real1) June 16, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

McGregor made some waves in the wrestling world when he made some harsh comments about the world of professional wrestling. During a conference call to promote his fight with Nate Diaz at UFC 202, McGregor was asked about whether he’d be interested in making the transition to wrestling.

The Notorious One made it quite clear that he had no intention of switching sports and proceeded to lambast the world of professional wrestling, as a whole.

The heart of the matter

On Friday, June 16th, Enzo Amore took a shot at Mcgregor, after the announcement of the latter’s fight with Floyd Mayweather. This isn’t the first time Enzo has taken shots at McGregor; he criticised the UFC’s Lightweight Champion for tapping out at UFC 196.

All the u talk .... I'd of went out like Austin in the sharp shooter - never tap — Enzo Amore (@real1) March 6, 2016

Clearly, Enzo Amore will be rooting for “Money” Mayweather come August 26th. Seeing as how this isn’t the first time Enzo’s gone after McGregor on Twitter, we can expect more words to be exchanged between the two over the next few months, or at least expect Enzo to continue to berate McGregor should he get knocked out by Mayweather. McGregor has yet to respond, and probably won’t if his view on wrestling is the same as it was last year.

It’s unclear what that last part of Amore’s tweet means, whether he believes he will have a shot against McGregor in the future or not. While he has trashed the business and WWE talent as a whole, that didn’t stop him from attempting to work out a deal with the WWE in 2016. It’s possible Enzo knows something we don’t. It’s also possible that the Realest Guy in the Room is doing what he does best: talking up a storm and waiting for an opportunity.

What’s next?

Well, as far as Enzo Amore goes, he’s in the middle of an angle that some believe will lead to an Enzo and Cass breakup. Enzo should do whatever he can to keep that team together, because he’ll need the backup should McGregor ever make his way to the WWE.

McGregor is too busy training for his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather in August to worry about Enzo, for now. Transitioning from MMA to strictly boxing is a bit of an uphill battle.

Author’s take

Clearly, McGregor’s comments still sting the pro wrestling world. While Enzo is the first wrestler to come out against the Lightweight Champ in a while, we know the feeling is mutual amongst Enzo’s colleagues. I’m sure McGregor hasn’t thought much about WWE since the deal they had fallen through last year, and with a supposed nine-figure payout coming his way in August, WWE and Enzo Amore are more than likely off his radar.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com