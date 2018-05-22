Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    WWE News: Enzo Amore reveals first post-WWE public appearance, addresses future plans

    Details on Enzo Amore's first public appearance since WWE firing.

    Johny Payne
    SENIOR ANALYST
    News 22 May 2018, 20:25 IST
    5.64K

    Enzo Amore addresses his future plans
    Enzo Amore addresses his future plans

    What’s the story?

    Enzo Amore has taken to social media so as to reveal details on his first public appearance since being fired from the WWE.

    Additionally, Amore also insinuated that he plans on conducting a live session on social media wherein he’ll finally break his social media silence.

    In case you didn’t know…

    Enzo Amore, whose real name is Eric Arndt, performed for the WWE from 2012 until his departure from the promotion in January of this year.

    Amore had been accused of sexual misconduct by an individual named Philomena Sheahan, however, it was recently revealed that Amore has been cleared of all allegations levied on him by Sheahan.

    The heart of the matter

    As noted, Enzo Amore has set the professional wrestling community abuzz with the new look he seems to be sporting—as evidenced by a recent Instagram story posted by the former WWE Superstar.

    Amore has now revealed that he’s set to meet fans at Times Square in New York City on Memorial Day (May 28th) at 9 pm.

    Furthermore, Amore emphasized that he will indeed break his social media silence on the same day at 9:15 pm with a big Instagram post live from Times Square. Below are a few excerpts from Amore’s statements regarding the same—

     “I want to engage, interact, and personally thank all of you who ever supported me! IT WAS YOU WHO WISHED ME LUCK ON MY FUTURE ENDEAVORS!! BUT I WON'T NEED LUCK.... JUST YOU!!"

    "THERE IS NO BETTER SUPPORT than the support of the city that I LOVE! I'LL SEE YA SOON!! THANKS FOR THE LOVE... I'll be reciprocating it soon."

    “I'll be down there TO PERSONALLY THANK YOU .... Times Square 9:00 pm #MemorialDay... #HowYouDoin!?”

    A post shared by R E I N C A R N A T E D 🖤 (@real1) on

    A post shared by R E I N C A R N A T E D 🖤 (@real1) on

    A post shared by R E I N C A R N A T E D 🖤 (@real1) on

    What’s next?

    As of this writing, it’s unknown as to whether or not Enzo Amore is likely to continue his professional wrestling career in promotions other than the WWE.

    Nevertheless, Amore recently sent out a statement, noting that he does intend on announcing his ventures in the entertainment industry in the days to come.

    Author’s take

    Enzo Amore seems to have finally surpassed what was a challenging phase of his life.

    Here’s hoping Sheahan and all the other parties affected by the entire incident have also moved on…Besides, it’ll be interesting to see how Amore approaches the entertainment business after having gone through such a highly-publicized legal issue. 

