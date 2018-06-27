WWE News: Enzo Amore reveals the reason why Triple H wouldn't push him on the main roster

There was a reason why Enzo Amore and Big Cass didn't become Champions

What's the story?

Enzo Amore was released from WWE earlier this year but recently appeared on The Steve Austin Show, where he revealed the real reason why he was never able to win a Tag Team Championship with Big Cass.

In case you didn't know...

At one point Enzo and Cass were one of the most popular tag teams in NXT, which is why they were promoted to the main roster without being given a real opportunity to become Tag Team Champions on the developmental roster.

It was thought that Enzo and Cass would then go on to become Champions whilst they were on the main roster but they were never given the chances that they deserved and split not long after Amore returned from injury. Many fans wondered why the duo wasn't given the opportunity to hold gold at that level, but Amore was able to lift the Cruiserweight Championship just a few short months after their split.

The heart of the matter

The former Champion recently appeared on The Steve Austin Show where he revealed that the real reason why he wasn't given the chance to be a Champion with Big Cass was because Triple H thought that they would blow the opportunity if they were given it.

Ryan Satin Tweeted about Amore's appearance on the show

It could be argued that the way things have turned out for Enzo and Cass with both stars being released from WWE this year, that Triple H was correct in his assumption, which shows that The Game definitely knows what he's talking about.

What's next?

Enzo and Cass could link back up on the independent circuit in the coming months and finally lift Tag Team Championships as a duo.

Do you think that Triple H was right in his assumption about Enzo and Cass? Have your say in the comments section below...