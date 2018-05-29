WWE News: Enzo Amore takes a dig at wrestling fans in recent music video

Enzo Amore has released a new rap song and boy, is it vicious!

Riju Dasgupta FEATURED COLUMNIST News 29 May 2018, 10:51 IST

What's the story?

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore was recently cleared of all allegations that indirectly led to his departure from the company. Many wondered about his future course of action, though it was made clear that he would continue to be part of the entertainment business.

Enzo released a rap song entitled 'Phoenix', obviously referencing his return from the ashes. The video takes a cheap shot at overweight wrestling fans and additionally, also at his accuser.

In case you didn't know...

Enzo first rose to prominence in NXT as a part of his tag team with Big Cass. Not only was he a pretty underwhelming in-ring performer, he allegedly rubbed people the wrong way backstage as well, leading to heat in the locker room.

He was allegedly let go from the company for not informing them about an ongoing sexual assault investigation that he was recently part of. He was cleared of all the charges after an investigation.

The heart of the matter

RAW 25's Anniversary is referenced during the video and this is significant because Amore was sent home from that event. Moreover, the song also makes a reference to his accuser in words that cannot be repeated here because of the song's explicit nature.

It is clear that Enzo Amore has distanced himself from wrestling fans with this particular video. It remains to be seen if he plans on writing and recording more material in the coming months.

What's next?

I would imagine that this is the beginning of Enzo Amore's career in rap music. I'm uncertain about whether Enzo will, in time, join another wrestling promotion. Don Callis from Impact had said 'never say never' about hiring Enzo Amore.

Author's take

I'm the worst person to comment on this video because I don't listen to a lot of rap/hip-hop. From my limited knowledge of the genre, this isn't a particularly good song.

The comments in the video seem to echo my sentiments.

