WWE News: Enzo & Big Cass to face Gallows & Anderson for RAW Tag Team Championship at Fastlane

The Certified Gs have a big date with The Club at Fastlane.

Enzo & Big Cass earned the opportunity to face Gallows & Anderson for the Tag Team gold at Fastlane

What’s the story?

Enzo & Big Cass defeated Cesaro & Sheamus in a match to determine the Number One Contenders to face Gallows & Anderson for the RAW Tag Team Championships at Fastlane.

In case you didn’t know...

Enzo & Cass and Cesaro & Sheamus had been in a feud involving Gallow & Anderson. It was expected that the Fastlane Tag Team Championship match would be a triple threat, but for now, it appears to be just between the two teams.

Enzo & Cass and Gallows & Anderson had faced off previously at Hell In A Cell, where the now Tag Team champions were victorious. Gallows & Anderson defeated Cesaro & Sheamus at the Royal Rumble kickoff show to win the RAW Tag Team Championship.

The heart of the matter

After the match, Enzo began rubbing salt in the wounds of Cesaro & Sheamus, only to be met with a Brogue kick by a distraught Sheamus. You can watch the highlights of the match below:

Enzo & Cass have been being built up for an inevitable championship win at some point. It may not come this early, as WWE normally prefer having babyfaces win Championships at WrestleMania on a much bigger stage.

What’s next?

Enzo & Cass will have another attempt at the RAW Tag Team Championships. The winner of the match will likely be the team who walks into WrestleMania the RAW Tag Team Championships.

On SmackDown Live, it looks like the Tag Team Championship match will be American Alpha defending the title against The Usos, who they have had an on-off rivalry against, since the beginning of the brand split.

Sportskeeda’s take

It would be interesting to see the match turned into a Triple Threat match, so it gives more options going into WrestleMania. With the way the feud has been building, it is not out of the realm of possibility that Sheamus & Cesaro manage to find themselves added to the mix.

