×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Enzo Amore & Big Cass compare themselves to legendary HoF tag team

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
421   //    13 Apr 2019, 11:13 IST

Enzo and Cass in WWE
Enzo and Cass in WWE

What's the story?

Enzo Amore and Big Cass made waves on WrestleMania weekend when they interrupted a marquee match at the G1 Supercard show at Madison Square Garden.

While talking with Sports Illustrated, Enzo stated that in today's age of social media, "they are the Road Warriors".


In case you didn't know...

The charismatic duo of Enzo Amore and Big Cass was one of the most popular tag teams in NXT and continued wowing the fans when they came up to the main roster.


Last year, a false accusation resulted in WWE immediately letting go of Amore around the time Monday Night Raw completed 25 years. After WrestleMania 35, Cass got into a feud with Daniel Bryan and was released later, due to behavioral issues.


The heart of the matter

Enzo and Cass interrupted the Guerillas of Destiny after they had won the Ring of Honor/New Japan "winner take all" tag title match at MSG. This led to a brawl, with The Briscoe Brothers and Bully Ray getting involved.

Although many speculated on this being a shoot, it was confirmed later that it was, in fact, an angle. Enzo talked in depth about their new gimmick and tag team name, "Free AgentZ", stating that no one can censor them and they are free to go and fight wherever they want to.

We’re going where we want, when we want, and nobody can put a filter on us now. Our goal is to be the top act in the entire world of pro wrestling. In the social media era, we’re the f***ing Road Warriors. We’ve got nothing else to lose, so we’re going to take it all.


What's next?

2018 was a year both of these Superstars would like to erase out of their memories. Hopefully, the duo stays out of trouble going forward and makes a name for themselves outside of WWE.

Do you think Enzo and Cass will succeed in making a mark with their new gimmick?

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Enzo Amore Big Cass
Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
ROH News: Enzo Amore and Big Cass reveal new names, team name and merchandise
RELATED STORY
5 best ways to book Enzo Amore
RELATED STORY
ROH/NJPW News: Enzo & Cass react to invading the ROH G1 Supercard show
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Enzo Amore reveals backstage incident with former WWE Champion
RELATED STORY
WWE/ROH Rumors: Controversial former Champion in WWE joins another promotion
RELATED STORY
ROH/NJPW Rumors: Reason why Enzo & Cass invaded the G1 Supercard show
RELATED STORY
2 WWE Superstars Who Got Fired On TV and 2 Who Actually Got Fired In 2018
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Enzo Amore has succeeded
RELATED STORY
Big Cass News: Update on the status of the former WWE star following seizure
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Two former WWE Superstars invade NJPW and ROH G1 Supercard show 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us