WWE News: Enzo Amore & Big Cass compare themselves to legendary HoF tag team

Enzo and Cass in WWE

What's the story?

Enzo Amore and Big Cass made waves on WrestleMania weekend when they interrupted a marquee match at the G1 Supercard show at Madison Square Garden.

While talking with Sports Illustrated, Enzo stated that in today's age of social media, "they are the Road Warriors".

In case you didn't know...

The charismatic duo of Enzo Amore and Big Cass was one of the most popular tag teams in NXT and continued wowing the fans when they came up to the main roster.

Last year, a false accusation resulted in WWE immediately letting go of Amore around the time Monday Night Raw completed 25 years. After WrestleMania 35, Cass got into a feud with Daniel Bryan and was released later, due to behavioral issues.

The heart of the matter

Enzo and Cass interrupted the Guerillas of Destiny after they had won the Ring of Honor/New Japan "winner take all" tag title match at MSG. This led to a brawl, with The Briscoe Brothers and Bully Ray getting involved.

Although many speculated on this being a shoot, it was confirmed later that it was, in fact, an angle. Enzo talked in depth about their new gimmick and tag team name, "Free AgentZ", stating that no one can censor them and they are free to go and fight wherever they want to.

We’re going where we want, when we want, and nobody can put a filter on us now. Our goal is to be the top act in the entire world of pro wrestling. In the social media era, we’re the f***ing Road Warriors. We’ve got nothing else to lose, so we’re going to take it all.

What's next?

2018 was a year both of these Superstars would like to erase out of their memories. Hopefully, the duo stays out of trouble going forward and makes a name for themselves outside of WWE.

Do you think Enzo and Cass will succeed in making a mark with their new gimmick?

