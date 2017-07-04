WWE News: Enzo vs Cass announced for Great Balls of Fire

Former friends, turned rivals, square off this Sunday.

The Big Talker vs The Tall Walker

What’s the story?

Enzo Amore and Big Cass have become bitter rivals and will get the chance to face each other at the next pay-per-view. WWE announced on Monday Night Raw that Enzo will face Big Cass next week Sunday at Great Balls of Fire.

In case you didn’t know...

Enzo and Big Cass have been a team since their time in NXT and were considered by many fans as one of the WWE’s most charismatic and entertaining tag teams. However, their time as a team ended when Big Cass was revealed as Enzo’s assailant.

Enzo attempted to make amends and forgave Big Cass for his transgressions, but Big Cass blindsided Enzo once again and threw him down the ramp.

The heart of the matter

Enzo kicked off Monday Night Raw by addressing his situation and claiming that he would be getting his revenge on his former tag team partner in the near future.

When asked about Enzo’s comments, Big Cass began to talk down about Enzo until he was blindsided by the Certified G backstage and the two had to be pulled apart by wrestlers and referees.

What’s next?

This match at Great Balls of Fire will be the first singles match that the two will have since their breakup and may be the first of many. With no rumours of any plans for either Big Cass or Enzo, there’s a chance that this feud could extend past Great Balls of Fire and last for the duration of the summer.

Author’s take

Enzo and Cass’s storyline was a major part of Monday Night Raw for the past few weeks and now the match from that storyline has been set in stone.

This match will have major implications for the future of both men and hopefully, they deliver.