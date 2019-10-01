WWE News: Eric Bischoff reveals why he never tried to sign Undertaker and Shawn Michaels to WCW

Eric Bischoff

Eric Bischoff talks the Monday Night Wars

As a new war emerges between WWE and AEW, currently dubbed the Wednesday Night Wars, WWE SmackDown Executive Director Eric Bischoff spoke about the battle which took place in the 90's and addressed a hot topic of discussion which was taking place back in 1997 and 1998.

Many WWE and WCW Superstars "jumped ship" to the other company numerous times throughout the Monday Night Wars, but two top talents who remained loyal to WWE during the entirety of the wars were The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels.

Fans have wondered for years why Undertaker and HBK never made the jump to WCW, and during the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke in detail about why he never tried to lure The Dead Man and The Heartbreak Kid away from WWE.

"I never got into the talking stage with either one of them," revealed Bischoff. "Never had a syllable of conversation with either one of them, and that’s really interesting. Shawn, not so much. I knew Shawn had a history. Shawn had a reputation, and I think he will admit — Shawn will admit — that he was not the easiest person to be in business with back during this period, and I knew that very well. And by this point, both Scott [Hall] and Kevin [Nash] were very, to say a handful, would be an understatement. And I had no — No. 1, I didn’t need him. We were top talent heavy by ’97 and ’98, so there was no real need to bring in somebody at Shawn’s level, especially with Bret Hart coming in the near future." [h/t to 411Mania.com for the transcription]

On the subject of The Undertaker, Bischoff revealed that he knew The Dead Man was fiercely loyal to Vince McMahon, and the chances of 'Taker ever jumping ship to WCW were slim to none.

"The Undertaker, I just knew — well, I didn’t know, I should say," explained Bischoff. "I had heard and respected the fact that he was extremely loyal to Vince [McMahon], and there would no way he would even entertain coming to WCW."

