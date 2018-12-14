WWE News: Eric Spicely, Penelope Ford among names at WWE's last tryout of 2018

Several notable names, including Penelope Ford (pictured left) took part in the last open tryouts for WWE in 2018.

What's the story?

Several names familiar to those who follow independent pro wrestling and MMA were present at the last batch of WWE tryouts of 2018.

Wrestlingnews.co reported that WWE.com released a story on its site chronicling who took part in the recent round of tryouts.

Among them were indie wrestler Penelope Ford, former UFC fighter Eric Spicely and a son of a former wrestler.

In case you didn't know...

WWE holds several tryouts throughout the year at the Performance Center in Orlando.

They've also held many international tryouts this year, including those in Cologne, Germany and Santiago, Chile.

Since it is the last month of the year, this would have been the last chance for tryouts to get a shot at signing with the WWE in 2018.

WWE often introduces its new batch of recruits in January, so anyone hoping to get signed would likely be mentioned next month.

The heart of the matter

These tryouts have become the norm for NXT and WWE over the last few years.

WWE mentioned in more detail the specifics of the last tryout of 2018:

Thirty-seven top athletes, ranging from an Olympic sprinter to a former UFC fighter, descended on the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla., this week for WWE’s final talent tryout of 2018.

The camp, which is being led by WWE Performance Center Head Coach Matt Bloom, is WWE’s second tryout in as many weeks. Scouts were in Santiago, Chile, last week, to observe as a slew of masked luchadores and Jiu-Jitsu grapplers, along with other combat sports athletes, completed drills inside and outside the ring.

Proving that aspiring Superstars come from all walks of life, this week’s tryout features hopefuls from the U.S. independent wrestling circuit, as well as professional and college football players, powerlifters, bodybuilders and more.

WWE's release mentions that the recruits included some of the following aspiring athletes:

-Fomer UFC middleweight fighter Eric Spicely, who has been training with NXT's Oney Lorcan and competing in Beyond Wrestling

Former UFC fighter Eric Spicely was among those at the latest WWE tryout.

-Son of former Destruction Crew and Beverly Brother Wayne Bloom, Cal Bloom, who stands 6'5" and weighs 255 pounds. He hasn't wrestled a match but has trained under his father, former AWA standout Brad Rheingans and notable wrestler Mr. Kennedy

-Heba Ali, a physical trainer who competed on the fifth season of Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge

-Jeremiah Buoni, a bodybuilder better known for his time on reality show 'Floribama Shore'

-Oliva Hasler, better known as Penelope Ford on the indies, who has experience in gymnastics and cheerleading

-Clayton Chambers, a student of Booker T and the current TV champion of Booker's Reality of Wrestling promotion

-Independent women's wrestlers Danielle Hardy, know as Marti Daniels, Latasha Harris and male wrestlers Donald Harris and Luis Medina

-Independent wrestler Kenny Marquez, better known as Jake Atlas on the California indie scene

Several more hopefuls can be found on WWE.com.

What's next?

WWE has been diligently holding the tryouts throughout the year.

Anyone signed from this latest batch of tryouts will likely be announced along with Jonah Rock and reported signees Trevor Lee and ACH.

WWE keeps plucking competitors from several different disciplines.

The jury is still out on how successful they become.

Former pro wrestlers often have an easier time adjusting to the wrestling lifestyle in WWE, but everyone learns at different paces.