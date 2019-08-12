WWE News: Erick Rowan attacks top SmackDown star at SummerSlam pre-show

Erick Rowan made his mark at SummerSlam

On tonight's WWE SummerSlam pre-show, Buddy Murphy's match against Apollo Crews was interrupted by Daniel Bryan's sidekick Erick Rowan, who brutally attacked 'The Best Kept Secret' and caused a disqualification to end the match.

A few weeks prior to SummerSlam 2019, on a recent edition of SmackDown Live, Roman Reigns was all set to announce his opponent for this year's SummerSlam. However, as he was preparing for a backstage interview with Kayla Braxton, a mystery man attempted to brutally attack Reigns, who eventually managed to escape being hit by several foreign objects in the interview area.

The very next week on RAW, former United States Champion Samoe Joe was initially accused as the man behind the attack on Reigns. But the former Universal Champion was once again attacked at the parking lot when a car attempted a hit and run on The Big Dog.

Joe eventually came to Reigns' aid and on tonight's episode of SD Live, the latter issued a public apology to his rival. And on the next night on SmackDown Live, Reigns confronted Buddy Murphy, who was spotted at the scene of the incident, as the latter eventually revealed that it was Rowan who attacked 'The Big Dog'.

Hours prior to this year's SummerSlam 2019 show, a singles match between Apollo Crews and Buddy Murphy was confirmed for the SummerSlam pre-show. As expected, Crews and Murphy put on a clinical performance against each other but Erick Rowan eventually interfered in the match and brutally attacked Murphy.

Rowan, who was initially accused by Murphy as Reigns' attacker, made his point clear at SummerSlam. However, as of right now, we still aren't sure if Rowan is actually the mystery man who has been secretly attacking Roman Reigns all this while.

Nevertheless, by the looks of it, we might eventually find out if Erick Rowan is actually the man behind the mystery attacks on Roman Reigns or not.

Roman Reigns is currently not scheduled to compete at this year's SummerSlam show despite being a former Universal and WWE Champion. Reigns, along with the likes of Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre, are some of the notable absentees from this year's SummerSlam pay-per-view.

However, Reigns could possibly find out who has been attacking him on RAW and SmackDown Live in recent weeks.